4 Emotional Intelligence-Building Habits That Separate the Winners From the Wannabes

In today’s workplaces, you need more than technical skills and IQ to thrive. Evidence suggests that success hinges significantly on interpersonal relationships, effective communication, and handling complex emotions. This is where emotional intelligence steps into the spotlight, which has emerged as a desired skill for hiring and promoting employees.

To separate oneself from those with a low EQ, it is important to learn from examples of successful people who possess a high EQ. From my experience coaching leaders over the past two decades, four winning habits are key to developing your emotional intelligence and mastering your work relationships. 1. They display authenticity

Often, people hide behind a mask to avoid tough situations or conflict. And that mask hides who we truly are as human beings. In teams of employees that thrive, you’ll find people showing up with raw authenticity: they exhibit emotional honesty and are fully present when communicating with others; they also show self-awareness of their own feelings and those of others in their team. This leads to better collaboration and communication that cuts through unnecessary drama and solves problems faster. 2. They are radically curious

Considering all our digital exchanges during a workday, what can we do to humanize our interactions, draw people to us, and build trust? It comes down to one word: curiosity. Research has found that curious people are known for having better relationships, and other people are more easily attracted and feel socially closer to individuals who display curiosity. 3. They demonstrate a healthy optimism

People with a high degree of EQ demonstrate a healthy optimism around life’s events and challenging circumstances. To test your own level of optimism, ask yourself three questions related to a current issue: Am I thinking that this is permanent? Real downers with low EQ may think to themselves, “This situation will never get better.”

Real downers with low EQ may think to themselves, “This situation will never get better.” Am I feeling that this is prevalent and widespread? Pessimistic people with low EQ default to pervasive worst-case scenarios, thinking, “This is going to change everything.”

Pessimistic people with low EQ default to pervasive worst-case scenarios, thinking, “This is going to change everything.” Am I giving up my power? Maybe you’ve concluded that you are powerless in your situation. Does a thought like “There is nothing I can do” permeate your thought process? Don’t succumb to that sort of low-EQ thinking.

To exercise your EQ related to the questions above, step back and go into deep inquiry and reflection; gather evidence for these thoughts and views. If they are false and inaccurate, make a case for choosing more realistic, accurate, and positive thoughts. That would be shifting to a higher state of emotional intelligence. 4. They don’t fear making the ask

In so many workplaces today, fear keeps people from being open to asking for support or seeking help from their peers and colleagues. According to research cited in Harvard Business Review, 75 to 90 percent of all help co-workers give to one another starts with making an ask. The question is, does your environment foster the freedom and safety for employees to do this? People with emotional intelligence aren’t afraid to ask for support because they embrace vulnerability by sharing their struggles. This level of transparency allows other team members to follow suit — and together, teams can work toward creative solutions more effectively and efficiently.

