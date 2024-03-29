4 Reasons to Drink Coffee–and 1 Big Reason Not To

Coffee has many benefits, but there’s also one downside that may work against you.

Coffee is the unofficial drink of choice that fuels the workforce. It’s common to see folks clutching a cup right from the moment they roll out of bed. When they hit the office, a little crowd usually forms around the coffee machine, waiting to get their fix.

Whether it’s coffee, soda, tea, or an energy drink, so many of us are on the hunt for that caffeine hit to kickstart our day. And the benefits are tremendous, as most of us know. Based on a comprehensive review of around a hundred studies published in the scientific journal, Nutrition, caffeine is found to: increase energy levels

reduce tiredness

improve physical, cognitive, and motor performance

help with short-term memory, problem-solving, decision-making, and concentration.

Here’s the downside, and one big reason why you should cut down on caffeine: While relying on caffeine might help us focus on tasks, too much caffeine might actually damage our creativity. You know, the part of our brain that loves to connect ideas and brainstorm solutions in fresh, out-of-the-box ways. That one might take a hit when riding the caffeine train too hard. How caffeine may damage your creativity

Creativity is about mixing old ideas to create new ones. It starts with taking a break from your main task and letting your mind wander. Giving yourself time alone with your thoughts can help new connections form. So the big question is, can caffeine fuel creativity and bring forth new ideas when we’re intensely focused? I’ll let you debate that, but science says no. Taking a break from problem-solving or working on a task and letting our minds wander onto something unrelated can lead to more creative insights and imaginative solutions. Research published in Psychological Science found that participants who engaged in a simple task that allowed their minds to wander performed better on a creative thinking task. Interestingly, the more their mind wandered during the break, the better they performed on the creative task.

Caffeine can hamper creativity by increasing focus in the brain. When you consume caffeine, your mind can’t wander, as all of your energy is directed toward the task at hand. This makes it hard to make a connection between different ideas since caffeine jolts your brain into a hyper-focused state. When caffeine can help your creativity

Your creativity and fresh ideas will have no impact if they only reside in your mind. They must emerge into the physical world. Once you’ve uncovered something brilliant, it’s time to put it into action.

This is where caffeine comes in. It stimulates your mind to focus on the task and helps you feel more motivated to see the creative process through and bring your ideas to life. As a result, you’re more likely to produce tangible results and turn your imagination into reality. That’s why many creative people consume caffeine–not to conceive new ideas, but to bring their existing ideas into reality. One step at a time, one sip at a time.

