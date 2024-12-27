5 Crystal Clear Signs to Quickly Spot Someone With Bad Leadership Skills

I’ve been coaching leaders for over 20 years. Here are five mistakes I’ve seen the worst leaders make.

To avoid the common pitfall of bad leadership, start by modeling the behaviors of good leadership. The best leaders I have coached and witnessed over the last twenty years are committed to understanding how to meet the needs of their diverse employees. They have a keen sense of the things they need to avoid doing to keep leading at a high level.

Below, I’m focusing on five mistakes leaders must absolutely avoid to become more effective. These “mistakes” have been captured in client 360-degree surveys, annual opinion surveys, personal interviews with hundreds of employees and leaders, and the literature. 1. Not recognizing the strengths of employees Not recognizing people’s unique talents beyond a job description and how that translates to high performance is undoubtedly an engagement killer. Truth is, people love and want to use their strengths. The best leaders will leverage close relationships with employees by discovering their strengths and bringing out the best in their employees. 2. Not spending one on one time with employees When those in leadership roles are booking unnecessary meetings while spending less one-on-one time with team members, they are sending a message that they don’t care about them.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

To avoid your schedule becoming a reflection of your selfish priorities in the eyes of employees, create margin and build in time for one on ones. There is a simple way to do it in fifteen minutes or less. Here are the steps for crafting one-on-one meetings that get results. Additionally, you may consider blocking off time for team members to drop by and ask questions, address concerns, get mentored, and just “check-in.” 3. Lacking transparency Here is why people holding power hoard and withhold information: It’s about control. And control is one of the most effective ways to kill trust. A leader hoards information to control his environment, and the people in it cannot be trusted. The reverse of this is a leader who acts responsibly by sharing information and being transparent about decisions, direction, and emotions with their team.

4. Micromanaging In micromanaged environments, I have noticed a deficiency in: The expression of creativity or the free flow of ideas

Open and transparent discussions within the group or input on decisions

Team motivation and collaboration

Psychological and emotional safety While we need to recognize that micromanagers are human, like the rest of us, and generally have good intentions, they often lack the day-to-day awareness of what it takes to inspire people intrinsically to excel. They tend to operate from a different paradigm altogether. 5. Needing to be right A manager who always has to be right and needs to have the final say on everything shows a lack of emotional intelligence. When they don’t ask for input from others—especially during tough times, which can be really stressful—trust starts to fade, and team morale takes a hit.

If a manager doesn’t share a clear vision and listen to what the team has to say about it, team members are likely to feel unappreciated, disrespected, or overlooked. As a result, they might become passive and go along with things out of frustration rather than genuine engagement.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.