5 Mistakes I’ve Seen CEOs Make When Identifying and Developing Their Managers

Executives looking to hire, promote, or develop their managers may not be aware of these common pitfalls.

Over the last twenty years, I’ve coached and trained hundreds of leaders to be more effective on the people side of the business. Observing middle and senior-level managers overcome their limitations and develop greater emotional intelligence to become better leaders has been an immensely gratifying experience.

I’ve also learned that those decision-makers at the top–the boss of bosses (typically a CEO or C-Suite exec)–need a clearer understanding of the pitfalls of management selection and training. Here are five mistakes I often see executives make: 1. Assuming that all high-performers make good managers (they don’t)

It’s a common misconception that high-performing individual contributors would automatically make great managers. Leading people requires a different skill set that not all good employees possess.

To find great managers, observing how people work with others and achieve their goals is essential. Do they adjust their style to suit the people they’re working with? Do they clearly define roles and responsibilities for team members? Can they provide feedback in a way that is constructive and helpful? However, it is equally important to determine if they would actually enjoy managing. Do they like the relational aspects of dealing with different people and personalities while meeting the needs of others? Suppose an existing manager is struggling and unhappy in their role. In that case, it may be time to consider returning them to their previous position.

2. Choosing the wrong time to train new managers Many companies tend to select high-potential candidates for managerial positions and fast-track them into a management training program, even before they have gained experience and gotten their “nose bloodied” in real-world management settings.

My advice here is to equip them with the resources they need for the initial few months of their job and wait until they have been managing for a couple of months before initiating any formalized management training.

Don’t delay the training for too long, though, as it might lead to the formation of bad habits. Wait just long enough so they can properly understand the job and face real-life challenges, making the training more practical rather than theoretical. A general rule of thumb is to wait at least three months. 3. Overstressing new managers

Managers are often faced with daily pressures that can easily overwhelm them. The last thing you want to see is new managers experiencing burnout early on. Give them just enough training and support during those first six months on the job so they can remember what they learned, practice, and build on it later. I recommend special training focus in these areas: Providing feedback.

Being a good coach.

Developing a growth mindset (a learning culture for the individual manager and their teams).

Developing emotional intelligence and boosting self-awareness. 4. Thinking that only the “experts” can train managers

Don’t make the mistake of assuming your managers have to learn from the experts. Managers can learn from each other, give each other feedback, conduct peer coaching, and work together to improve performance. Senior leaders should encourage their managers to collaborate, help each other solve challenges, and invest in systems and processes that support their managers. 5. Provide ad hoc training only when things go bad

The mistake I often see is to bring me in to “fix” a low-performing manager rather than address cultural behavioral issues that affect the whole organization. Managers need continuous feedback from their employees to know what to shoot for in their performance development throughout the business calendar. It goes without saying that performance has to be measured against scientifically validated management behaviors proven to produce happier teams, better results, and higher retention (my company measures performance against the tenets of Servant Leadership).

However, remember that what works for one company’s managers may or may not necessarily work for another. Consider asking, “What makes a great manager at our organization?”

I want to conclude by saying that it is rare for a manager to become an overnight success after completing a training program. In fact, learning a new skill can sometimes be challenging before it becomes easier. Creating a supportive and open learning environment for your managers is crucial as a leader. Provide specific feedback on areas that need improvement and offer resources to help them grow. Then, measure their progress over time. If there is no noticeable improvement, discussing whether the manager is in the right role might be necessary, especially if they are experiencing growing pains.

