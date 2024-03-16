5 Must-Read Books to Fuel Your Growth in the Age of AI

Spring is typically known as the season of change, renewal, and growth. As you gear up for it, I offer you five books, among others, by a world-renowned AI visionary, an MIT bioengineer, and a Stanford neurosurgeon that will invigorate you to take bold steps forward.

Cultures of Growth We laud “geniuses” in the workplace, assuming that they are the CEOs, leaders, and change-makers pushing society into a better future. Now, over a decade of research proves that genius is not the superpower we believe it to be. In Cultures of Growth, Mary C. Murphy, Ph.D.–a Stanford-trained psychologist and “a pioneering scholar of mindsets at work,” according to Adam Grant–provides a new model leaders and employees can use to foster large-scale achievement. By trading Cultures of Genius for Cultures of Growth, we can lay the groundwork for unlimited success. In fact, Angela Duckworth calls this book “required reading for anyone who has wondered how to create a culture that supports innovation, risk-taking, integrity, and inclusion.”

LIT Jeff Karp, Ph.D., is a Harvard Medical School professor and MIT bioengineer dedicated to translating nature’s wisdom into medical therapies and self-help tools to reclaim your energy and attention. In LIT, he teaches us how to harness the power of nature to reignite our motivation at work by interrupting mind drift, intercepting routine patterns, using imagination to fuel innovation, and more. Arianna Huffington says LIT brings “joy and creativity to all aspects of our lives,” and Daniel Pink calls it “an essential toolkit for converting intentions into actions that matter.”

red helicopter At a time when divisiveness and a winner-take-all mindset have become prevalent, it’s easy to forget the simple wisdom of childhood–be kind to yourself and others, be endlessly curious, and create value by investing in relationships. In his forthcoming book red helicopter–a parable for our times: lead change with kindness (plus a little math), James Rhee, the Johnson Chair of Entrepreneurship at Howard University and a Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management and Duke Law School, reveals how compassion can help us to find meaningful success at work. Jay Shetty believes the book is “a transformative experience,” and Charles Duhigg says this book will “inspire you to transform yourself and your teams as they lead with integrity, agility, and courage.”

Mind Magic For decades, the practice of manifestation has been widely dismissed as self-involved, materialistic pseudoscience. Now, Stanford neurosurgeon and neuroscientist James R. Doty, MD, reveals how the neuroscience of manifestation can change your life. In his new book, Mind Magic, Doty unveils a six-part plan–and “practical guide” according to Dr. Deepak Chopra–for harnessing your mind’s power in order to change your brain structures and consciously the reality you desire. Jon Hamm recognizes that Doty’s program helps us feel “empowered to live a life of meaning and purpose.”

The Singularity Is Nearer Fear around the rapidly growing power of AI is building as more of us worry that it will take over our jobs and livelihoods. To prepare us for the revolution to come, Ray Kurzweil presents his new book, The Singularity Is Nearer (on sale June 25). He has been deemed “the greatest oracle of our digital age” by Dr. Peter Diamandis. Kurzweil is also the winner of the National Medal of Technology, a member of the Inventor’s Hall of Fame, and Google’s Principal Researcher and AI Visionary. He teaches us how to trust AI in the workplace, find new jobs when AI takes over, and recognize the profound impacts AI has on us as employers, employees, and human beings. Tony Robbins says, “This book will challenge everything you know about technology, life, and death.”

