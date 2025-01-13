5 Simple Productivity Tricks Anyone Can Use

The only morning ritual that matters is the one that makes you productive all day.

Back in 2017, I shared the idea that 4 a.m. might be the most productive time of the day. Naturally, I got some pushback—because let’s be honest, who really wants to start their day at that hour?

The surprising answer: plenty of people. Many famous and successful individuals swear by early mornings. Apple CEO Tim Cook, for instance, starts his day at 3:45 a.m. But if you’re like me and don’t live the life of a billionaire executive, your schedule might not allow for an early bedtime or the luxury of a crack-of-dawn routine. The good news? The morning ritual that really matters isn’t tied to the clock—it’s about how you begin your workday. Whether you’re stepping into an office or logging into your laptop, those first moments can set the tone for everything that follows. Unfortunately, the start of a typical workday often feels like a battlefield. Emails demand attention, unexpected fires need putting out, and co-workers clamor for your help (usually ASAP). It’s not even 9 a.m., and you’re already longing for a lunch break.

Sound familiar? You’re not alone. Through years of observation and helping others optimize their productivity, I’ve developed a morning ritual that can help you regain control and start your day on the right foot. Here are the key steps: 1. Map Out a Routine Map out the first 30 to 60 minutes of your workday. Decide what tasks are most important and how much time you’ll devote to each. Consistency creates momentum. 2. Don’t Get Sucked Into the Email Trap Your inbox is a trap—once you open it, you’re at the mercy of other people’s priorities. Save email for later, after you’ve tackled your own.

3. Stop the Interruptions Mute your phone, turn off email notifications, and resist the urge to check messages. If possible, schedule morning huddles so you and your team can avoid unnecessary disruptions. 4. Get Organized Use your opening ritual to get organized and set intentions for the day. Review your calendar, update your to-do list, identify top priorities, clear your workspace, or even stretch. Steer clear of activities that drain your energy or distract others. 5. Use Self-Imposed Rewards Struggling to stick to your routine? Reward yourself for completing less enjoyable tasks. For instance, reserve your favorite coffee creamer as a treat after you’ve wrapped up your morning ritual.

The Bottom Line Your workday doesn’t have to feel chaotic right out of the gate. By following a structured and intentional morning ritual, you can take control of your time, prioritize what matters most, and ease into your day feeling calm and focused. It’s not about waking up at 4 a.m. like Tim Cook—it’s about creating habits that work for you. Start small, stay consistent, and watch how even small changes can set the stage for big wins. So, what’s your opening ritual going to look like tomorrow?

