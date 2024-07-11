What Separates Good Leaders From Bad Managers Boils Down to 5 Simple Choices

One inspires and motivates while the other creates discord and dissatisfaction.

In every workplace, managers play a crucial role in shaping the environment and influencing the success of their teams. However, not all managers are leaders, and even if they think they are, not all leaders are created equal.

There’s a distinct difference between a good leader who inspires and motivates and a bad manager (the “boss”) who demoralizes and creates a toxic atmosphere. Let’s delve into the choices that set them apart: 1. Vision and Purpose

Good Leader: A good leader has a clear vision and communicates it effectively to their team. They inspire others with a sense of purpose, aligning individual goals with the organization’s mission.

Elon Musk is often cited as a CEO who articulates strong visions clearly and passionately. His focus on sustainable energy and space exploration has attracted people who share his vision, fostering a strong sense of purpose among employees and supporters alike. Bad Boss: A bad boss lacks a clear vision and fails to articulate goals clearly. They may change directions frequently or micromanage, causing confusion and frustration among team members. Their leadership is self-serving, focusing on personal gain rather than collective success.

2. Communication Good Leader: Effective communication is a hallmark of good leadership. Good leaders choose to listen actively to their team, seek feedback, and provide constructive guidance. They are approachable and encourage open dialogue, fostering a culture of transparency and trust.

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, is well-regarded for his effective communication skills. Nadella emphasizes inclusivity, innovation, and the importance of ethical leadership in his messages.

Bad Boss: Poor communication is a common trait of bad bosses. They may be dismissive of ideas, withhold information, or communicate ambiguously. This lack of clarity leads to misunderstandings and undermines team cohesion. 3. Empowerment and Support

Good Leader: Good leaders empower their team members by delegating responsibility and trusting their capabilities. They provide support, resources, and opportunities for growth. They celebrate successes and encourage a culture where mistakes are seen as learning experiences. Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has emphasized a growth mindset, where learning from failures is encouraged and celebrated. Nadella promotes a culture of openness, continuous improvement, and innovation, which has been pivotal in Microsoft’s transformation and success in recent years.

Bad Boss: A bad boss micromanages their team, stifling creativity and initiative. Their leadership style creates a fear-based environment where team members are reluctant to take risks or innovate. 4. Emotional Intelligence

Good Leader: Emotional intelligence is a key attribute of good leaders. They are self-aware, empathetic, and able to manage their emotions effectively. They understand the emotions of others and adapt their leadership style to support individual and team needs.

A leader known for his emphasis on emotional intelligence is Marc Benioff, the co-founder and CEO of Salesforce. Benioff is recognized for his compassionate and socially responsible leadership style, which includes initiatives focusing on workplace equality. Bad Boss: A bad boss lacks emotional intelligence, exhibiting traits such as arrogance, impulsiveness, or insensitivity. They may make decisions based on emotions rather than facts, leading to inconsistent leadership and discord within the team.

5. Accountability and Integrity Good Leader: Good leaders lead by example, demonstrating integrity and accountability in their actions. They take responsibility for mistakes and encourage a culture of accountability within the team. They uphold ethical standards and earn the respect and trust of their colleagues.

One leader often cited for practicing integrity and accountability is Alan Mulally, who led Ford Motor Company through a challenging period with transparency and a focus on ethical leadership. He was known for his open communication style, commitment to teamwork, and for fostering a culture of accountability throughout the organization.

Bad Boss: A bad boss lacks integrity and avoids accountability. They may blame others for failures or take credit for the work of their team. Their actions erode trust and create a negative work environment characterized by resentment and disengagement. The distinction between a good leader and a bad boss is clear. One will inspire, empower, and support, while the other will create discord, mistrust, and dissatisfaction. By understanding these differences, organizations can cultivate effective leadership and a culture where every team member can thrive.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.