8 Signs to Quickly Point Out Someone With Bad Leadership Skills

In today’s fast-moving business world, it can be pretty tough to keep up with all the rapid changes and demands. That’s why good leadership can make all the difference. But not all leaders hit the mark. Let’s break down what makes a leader fall short and how bad leadership can affect their teams and organizations.

1. Lack of strategic vision and planning Some leaders dive into their roles without a clear game plan. They might set unclear goals, mismanage resources, or focus too much on immediate gains rather than long-term success. Especially in small businesses, having a strategic vision is crucial, but it often gets overlooked. Planning ahead and setting clear, achievable goals can steer the ship in the right direction.

2. Treating people like numbers In top-down power structures, employees are considered to be objects or expenses rather than assets; there is little concern for their happiness or well-being since the motive for hiring them was purely productivity and profit. In these pressure cookers, there’s little evidence of leaders displaying compassion and empathy and seeing employees as valued human beings. As a result, you’ll encounter high levels of stress, turnover, absenteeism, and burnout.

3. Stifling innovation In a world that’s constantly changing, sticking to the same old ways can hold a company back. Leaders who resist new ideas and don’t encourage creativity can stifle progress. Embracing innovation and being open to fresh approaches can help the organization stay ahead of the curve and adapt to new opportunities.

4. Inadequate talent management Great teams are built by leaders who know how to attract, retain, and develop talent. Poor leaders often face high turnover rates, underperforming teams, and a lack of future leaders within the organization. Effective talent management is about creating a strong, resilient team that can take the business to new heights.

5. Too much ego Research says that people exhibiting “hubristic pride” were found to be narcissistic, reflecting feelings of arrogance, grandiosity, and superiority. They also experienced more interpersonal conflicts and, ironically enough, were prone to shame. Truth is, these people hurt businesses in many ways. In my own observations as an executive coach, I have seen these outcomes in leaders exhibiting hubristic pride:

Taking credit for other people’s work, thereby distancing themselves from others.

Exaggerating stories and accomplishments because the simple truth doesn’t get enough of a reaction.

Feeling entitled to star treatment because of their position or title.

Lacking accountability and failing to exercise active and respectful listening. 6. Resistance to learning and adaptation The business landscape is always evolving, and leaders need to keep up. Those who resist learning new things or adapting to changes can quickly become outdated. Embracing continuous learning and being open to feedback can help leaders stay relevant and lead their teams effectively.

7. Ethical lapses Leaders who engage in unethical behavior can cause serious harm to their organization. When questionable decisions for financial gain or personal benefit are made, employees are aware. If they know, you’ve already lost the battle for respect. But if you lead by example and show integrity in your decision making, it says a lot about you as a leader.

8. Inability to address mental health issues Leaders need to be attuned to their team’s well-being. Ignoring mental health concerns, failing to manage conflicts, or not fostering an inclusive work environment can negatively impact the team. Addressing human-centric issues is essential for creating a positive and productive workplace, especially in high-pressure environments.

These everyday slip-ups are important to watch out for. If we focus on these areas, leaders can steer their teams and organizations in the right direction for success. Plus, it’s a great way for those aiming to take the lead to pick up the skills needed to navigate today’s challenging business landscape.

