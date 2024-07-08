9 Timeless Strategies to Crush Your Next Speech or Presentation

These proven strategies that will help you overcome any fears or anxieties related to public speaking.

Before you jump onstage or in front of the room to deliver an important keynote or presentation, do you experience physical or emotional symptoms like nausea, sweaty palms, anxiety, or feelings of panic? It may not be so extreme for you, but it happens to millions of people everywhere.

Nearly 20 years ago, before one of my very first speaking engagements, I had a panic attack — a sudden, overwhelming surge of anxiety and fear that mimics a heart attack. Numerous speaking engagements later, I managed to learn how to control feelings that commonly led to speaking anxiety. 9 ways to crush your next presentation

Some people rank the fear of public speaking higher than the fear of death. It is very real and can be debilitating. Even billionaire Warren Buffett admits that he was terrified of public speaking early in his career. He decided that to reach his full potential, he had to overcome his fear of it. If you are faced with a similar challenge, there are several techniques to help you overcome your fears.

Here are nine helpful strategies that have worked for me to eliminate speaking anxiety. 1. Stop trying to be perfect

The fear of public speaking often comes from a fear of imperfection. Accept that no one ever gets it perfect, and you won’t either. Instead of aiming to be a TEDx rockstar viewed by millions, just be yourself. Your audience will appreciate it, too. 2. Become an expert in your field

Master your subject matter so thoroughly that you become an expert, knowing more than your audience. It helps to focus on a niche within your field — a specific area that can set you apart from others and make your knowledge more valuable. This deep knowledge will boost your confidence when you step in front of the big wigs. 3. Use a visualization exercise

Before an important speech or presentation, find a quiet space and visualize yourself standing confidently at the podium or on the stage. Imagine yourself feeling composed, confident, and prepared. Imagine the audience’s faces. See them smiling, nodding, and engaged in your speech. Visualize them responding positively, clapping, and showing appreciation for your message. Pay attention to how you feel during the visualization. Embrace the feelings of confidence, excitement, and accomplishment. Conclude your visualization by seeing yourself finishing the speech successfully. Imagine the audience’s applause and your sense of achievement. Let this positive ending boost your confidence as you prepare for your eventual talk. 4. Engage your audience

Now that you’re ready for the big day, engaging your audience when speaking is crucial for effective communication and ensuring your message resonates. Tailor your content to be relevant and valuable to them and start strong with a compelling story, an interesting fact, or by asking rhetorical questions to provoke thought. 5. Show energy and passion

Naturally, if you’re a speaker, you want to show some energy and enthusiasm for the topic you’re presenting. Your enthusiasm can be contagious in public if it’s authentic. Show excitement about your topic because passion can inspire and energize your audience. 6. Pay attention to your body language

As you speak, remember to use open gestures and warm, friendly facial expressions to emphasize and reinforce your points. Establishing and maintaining direct eye contact with individuals in the audience is also important, as this helps create a genuine sense of connection and involvement. When beginning your presentation, select a few welcoming faces from different areas of the room. This shows the audience that you are attentive to their presence and allows you to gauge their interest in your message. And never underestimate the power of a genuine smile — it can uplift your audience and often encourages reciprocal smiles in return. 7. Breathe

Before your presentation, take a few deep breaths from your belly, hold it in, and slowly exhale through your mouth. This will help calm down your nervous system. You can also do this during the presentation if you start to feel nervous or anxious. 8. Avoid caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant that can heighten anxiety and nervousness. If you’re already feeling anxious about speaking, caffeine can make it worse, leading to jitters or an unsettled feeling. 9. End with impact

Conclude with a strong closing statement, a call to action, or an inspiring quote. If you feel you have what could be a mic drop moment, save it for the end. You want to leave your audience with something to think about or act on days or weeks later.

