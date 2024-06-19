New Book Reveals 6 Practices That Separate Successful Leaders from the Pack

If you could decide what values your company was driven by, which would you choose? Perhaps more importantly, who would you involve in that decision-making process?

Payam Zamani, CEO and founder of One Planet Group, drew on two sources of inspiration: his Baha’i faith, and his team of employees who were building the company with him.

His first company was a record-breaking, billion-dollar IPO, but the toxic, competitive culture that developed as leadership changed drove him out. With his new company, Zamani took a different approach. To build a more resilient and sustainable company, he knew his team needed to feel as invested in the company’s goals, intentions, and values as he was. And to keep themselves accountable and committed, they needed to make the company’s values explicitly clear.

In his new book, Crossing the Desert: The Power of Embracing Life’s Difficult Journeys, Zamani describes how he and his team took on this task together. Instead of handing them a laundry list of his own ideas, they were directly involved in building what they wished they saw more of in their previous companies. With employee engagement at its lowest point since 2013, these practices might be more important than ever. Here are the six foundational principles Zamani and his team found crucial to building a people-focused company and culture:

Unity Nobody accomplishes anything entirely on their own. Most major wins come from teams, not lone wolves. Leaders have to know how to get people aligned on the vision and purpose for every goal and recognize that every great idea will need a great collective effort.

Intention If you’re going to make certain ethical principles a part of your company’s culture, you have to evaluate the intention behind every decision you make for your business. Priding yourself on unity, for example, while also making decisions that do not benefit your full team means you are not living up to your values. Leaders must ensure their intentions align with their stated beliefs to foster trust and integrity among their team and customers.

Independence Just because you value unity doesn’t mean your organization has to be codependent. Inspired by the Baha’i belief in the “independent investigation of truth,” Zamani emphasizes that this is more than just “thinking outside the box.” Independence of thought enables innovation and critical thinking. It’s crucial for creativity and the ability to challenge the status quo if something just isn’t working.

Love Zamani firmly believes love has a place in business. Drawing on the book Spiritual Enterprise by Lawrence M. Miller, he says, “If we really love our employees and our customers, we’ll treat them as the noble beings they are.” The people we interact with in business are more than just cogs in the machine; they’re human beings just as we are. Respecting people at such a fundamental level will always be a far more effective way of motivating them to achieve their goals.

Truthfulness What would you do to close a major deal? Would you bend the truth? Zamani argues that prioritizing honesty builds trust and sustains long-term success, avoiding pitfalls like lawsuits and broken partnerships and demonstrating your integrity to your team. How can you build trust within your company if you break it with others?

Justice Fair play pays off. People, whether they’re employees or clients, want to see that doing the right thing matters to you and your company. By promoting justice, leaders can create an inclusive environment where all employees feel valued and respected. Doing the right thing may seem expensive initially, but it leads to greater profitability and fulfillment in the long run.

These principles might seem lofty, but Zamani and his team saw tangible results. Employees were happier, motivated, more fulfilled, and clients and new talent noticed. In an area where the average tenure was just two years, many of One Planet Group’s employees have stayed for nearly a decade.

As Zamani puts it, “Taking care of our family of employees should be the bare minimum. It was nothing to brag about. It is just a matter of doing what we should be doing.”

