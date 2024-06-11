Star Psychologist Adam Grant Suggests This Simple Activity Will Drastically Increase Your Happiness in Life

Want an immediate boost of happiness in your life? Put in some volunteering hours at the local shelter. Adam Grant, Wharton organizational psychologist and author of the book “Give and Take,” highlights a strong connection between volunteering and increased happiness. Grant writes:

Research shows that if people start volunteering two hours a week, their happiness, satisfaction, and self-esteem go up a year later. Two hours a week in a fresh domain appears to be the sweet spot where people make a meaningful difference without being overwhelmed or sacrificing other priorities. It’s also the range in which volunteering is most likely to strike a healthy balance, offering benefits to the volunteer as well as the recipients. Sure, for some of us, volunteering may seem futile when we’re juggling deadlines and looking after No.1 (and the needs of our families), but research shows it makes a difference, if you make the time. Giving back can help reduce stress and increase overall life satisfaction (more on that below).

By the way, if you’re going to take Grant’s recommendation of two hours per week, that’s around 100 hours of volunteering per year to maximize the happiness benefits. Seems like a lot, but we probably spend more time sitting in traffic to get to work in one day.

Grant does caution against overdoing it because volunteering too much can lead to burnout. Moderation and balance are key to reaping the happiness benefits of giving to others. Volunteering and the workplace

Does your place of work offer opportunities for volunteering or community service? Well, it should. Volunteering is considered a perk offered by companies looking to attract younger generations. According to a survey of Generation Z, they primarily volunteer because “it feels good to help out in the community,” and it gives them a sense of purpose, both of which contribute to their overall happiness. Gen Z holds a positive view of companies that provide volunteering opportunities to their employees. In fact, 79 percent think such companies would be good to work for, and 72 percent would like to work for companies that offer their employees opportunities to volunteer.

If you haven’t caught on, it may be time to wake up and smell the coffee. Gen Z prefers working for organizations that are socially responsible and want to make the world a better place, which increases workplace happiness. This is good for business. The benefits of volunteering

Since so much of volunteering is linked to giving, research has shown that various forms of generosity are connected to improved health. According to a 1999 study, elderly individuals who volunteered for two or more organizations were 44 percent less likely to die over five years compared to those who did not volunteer.

One of the key reasons why giving can enhance physical health and longevity is its ability to alleviate stress. A 2006 study conducted by Johns Hopkins University and the University of Tennessee published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology found that individuals who provided social support to others had lower blood pressure than those who didn’t. This discovery underscores the direct physiological benefits that come with being generous in our support. If that doesn’t make one feel happy, I don’t know what will. Giving also evokes gratitude, which works wonders for your mental health and happiness. Research by Robert Emmons and Michael McCullough showed that teaching college students to practice gratitude increased exercise, greater optimism, and improved overall life satisfaction.

In summary, when practiced in moderation, volunteering and adopting a generous “giver” mindset, as espoused by Adam Grant, can significantly boost happiness, fulfillment, and long-term success by allowing you to positively impact others. Try it and be convinced.

