Star Psychologist Adam Grant Suggests Your Overall Happiness Comes Down to 1 Life-Changing Word

Adam Grant, through his extensive research and insightful writing, particularly in his book Give and Take, provides a fascinating look into how fostering more generosity can significantly impact success in both individual careers and organizational performance. Giving, which may prove to be a life-changing habit, can also boost your happiness (more on that below).

The power of giving We’ve all heard the age-old wisdom that “it is better to give than to receive” from parents or spiritual teachings. Grant takes that 10 notches higher than any spiritual plane to suggest that a culture of giving can lead to higher productivity, morale, and efficiency.

According to his research, generosity fosters a sense of community and trust, encouraging collaboration and support among team members. This environment enables individuals to flourish, as they feel valued and supported.

To foster a culture of generosity, leaders need to step up and lead by example. They need to create an environment where generosity is recognized and rewarded and where employees feel safe giving without fear of being exploited. The ripple effect of giving

When a leader exhibits generosity, it sets a precedent for others to follow, creating a ripple effect throughout the organization. This not only improves interpersonal relationships but also enhances the overall organizational culture. If you’re a leader, there are several practical ways you can foster a culture of giving. For example, mentorship programs should be encouraged, where giving and receiving advice benefits everyone. Leaders can also recognize and celebrate acts of generosity, no matter how small, to reinforce the behavior. And create an environment where asking for help is encouraged and supported.

In essence, Grant’s research on generosity challenges traditional notions of self-interest as the path to success, offering a more fulfilling approach to achieving goals. Giving is connected to more happiness

You might consider giving more for your personal well-being. A Harvard Business School study concluded that the emotional rewards of giving are the greatest when our generosity is connected to others.

In other words, if you spend money on yourself, your happiness doesn’t change. But if you spend the money on others, you actually become significantly happier. For example, donating to an unfamiliar charity doesn’t raise your happiness levels as much as contributing to a cancer-stricken friend’s GoFundMe campaign does. This was the first study of its kind to examine how social connection helps turn generous “prosocial” behavior–the type that benefits another person–into positive feelings for the donor.

Grant coined the term “otherish” giving, which refers to offering help to those you choose to, and which ultimately benefits you by lifting your spirits. Economists describe this feeling as the “warm glow” of giving, while psychologists call it the “helper’s high.” Neuroscience also indicates that when we engage in these acts of giving, our brain’s reward and meaning centers are activated, which emit pleasure and purpose signals as we act for the benefit of others.

The bottom line? The social connection tied to giving–whether to a person in need in your community or organization or a grassroots charity close to your heart–gives the giver the greatest psychological benefit and boost of happiness.

