Want to Avoid Bad Leadership? It Really Comes Down to Making 1 Smart Choice

The choice may be a hard one but it will elevate your leadership game to new heights.

Have you ever heard the expression that for every finger you point, there are three pointing back at you? It certainly applies to bad leadership. When team morale is low, resignation letters are flying in, and people are avoiding eye contact with their managers, it may be time to accept that bad leadership may be the problem.

If you hold the esteemed role of “leader,” your first priority is to be fully aware of the most common reasons why your best people are disengaged and feeling uninspired, and worse, why they may be quitting.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Having coached and observed leaders for two decades, I’ve found that there are certain behaviors that need to change to experience growth and transformation. Let me offer you one clear choice that the corporate world is slowly (and finally!) catching on to as an effective leadership strategy. Choose love over fear

Love–the verb, not the emotion–has already been demonstrated through numerous research studies and best practices as an effective way to lead in the trenches. Numerous books with the theme of “leading with love” or “Servant Leadership” have been written to showcase leadership behaviors such as empathy, compassion, radical candor, and the building of community for inclusion and belonging. There is one specific love trait that deserves closer attention — the kind that will squash fear and bring out the best in people.

It’s psychological safety.

Coined by Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson, who delivered a pivotal 2014 TEDx talk on the topic, she explains the experience of psychological safety as “a shared belief that the team is safe for interpersonal risk-taking.” What Edmondson found is that better-performing teams seemed to be making more errors than worse-performing ones. The reason? Edmondson says the best performing teams were admitting to errors and discussing them more often than other groups did. In other words, what distinguished the best-performing teams was psychological safety, which facilitated a “climate of openness.” This practice has been clearly documented in the captivating book Turn the Ship Around! Author and retired Navy captain David Marquet talks about the culture of fear he inherited when he took over his nuclear submarine, the USS Santa Fe. For years, his crew suffered from a lack of love under stifling command-and-control management, which stripped them of intrinsic motivation and caused severe low morale among sailors. As a result, Santa Fe had the worst retention rate in the entire fleet.

Since the dangerous missions of nuclear submarines require competent and skillful crew members able to perform with sound judgment to maintain security and safety, Marquet’s first order of priority for “turning the ship around” was to eliminate the fear that historically made it difficult for sailors to think clearly, act quickly and confidently, and infuse some love into decision-making.

That meant prevalent authoritarian tactics (common in the military) of yelling at sailors for making mistakes, not knowing things, or challenging authority was out of bounds. This greatly decreased their stress and increased their ability to use their brains at critical times. Marquet employed an egalitarian environment where crew members felt psychologically safe to make decisions without fear of punishment if they made mistakes. In this loving and caring space, they became increasingly more confident and accountable to act rather than waiting for permission from a commanding officer. The transformation of a loveless leader-follower culture to a loving leader-leader culture led Santa Fe to award-winning status and one of the highest retention rates in the whole fleet.

That right there, folks, is love at work defined.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.