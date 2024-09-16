How Can You Spot Bad Leadership Quickly? Look for 6 Warning Signs

Back in my HR days many moons ago, I hired a candidate for a senior management position. During his first week on the job, I stopped by his office to greet him. I overheard him on the phone with a vendor, and his behavior was in stark contrast to the person we had hired. I felt embarrassed by his conduct. Over time, there was a high turnover in his department.

I have witnessed numerous counterproductive behaviors in middle and upper management. Here are six toxic traits that I have identified which are detrimental to leading effectively. Steals the spotlight

The team creates a great product and introduces it on time. The client is happy about the cost and time savings the new system will bring. However, the manager takes all the credit. There’s no recognition of the team, no celebration of everyone’s success, and no acknowledgment of team members for their contributions. This type of manager takes all the attention away from the team, which can be very demotivating. Lacks self-awareness

Have you ever worked for a manager who doesn’t acknowledge obvious issues? They seem oblivious to how their behavior affects team members, even when it’s brought to their attention by superiors. They fail to apologize or make amends, and their arrogance blinds them to their shortcomings. Doesn’t acknowledge making mistakes

Ever work with a manager who’s always right and you’re always wrong? They have a hard time taking blame or ownership for things and will never admit to having made a mistake. They’re more concerned with preserving their reputation and saving face. Has control over too many decisions

A lot of bosses micromanage to maintain control over decisions. They don’t delegate because they don’t trust their team. This style of management is autocratic, leaving little space for group discussion or input. In such a stifling environment, creativity and the opportunity to learn something new are absent. The expectation is to simply follow orders and report back. Avoids interaction with others

These bosses are often unavailable when you need them, especially during challenging times. They prefer to communicate through email and text, avoiding in-person interactions. When faced with conflict, they tend to avoid it instead of addressing it head-on. They only want to hear good news and are not equipped to handle any issues. If you have a problem, they expect you to seek help from someone else. Loves to blame others

The initial thing you’ll observe is the blame game. However, as the saying goes, “For every finger you point, there are three pointing back at you.” Their behavior is closely connected to a lack of personal accountability, which is often a character issue. In this scenario, one must question and challenge those above their line of sight in the hiring process: How in the world was this individual promoted to management in the first place?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.