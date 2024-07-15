How This Emotional Intelligence Trick Will Drastically Reduce Your Frustration and Lower Your Stress

A simple shift using your EQ can help reduce stress and improve overall mental health.

Challenges and hardships are inevitable in both personal and professional life. How we perceive and respond to life’s roller coaster often determines our overall well-being and success. And that takes a good deal of emotional intelligence.

Still, exercising your EQ is not rocket science and anyone can do it. One powerful way to shift perspective when things go south is a psychological hack called positive reframing. What is it? It’s a simple EQ technique that involves changing the way we think about a situation, focusing on the positive aspects rather than dwelling on the negative. Breaking it down scientifically

More specifically, instead of seeing a challenge as a setback, we use positive reframing to view it as an opportunity for growth and learning. This shift in perspective can help reduce stress, increase resilience, and improve overall mental health.

Many mental health professionals assert that positive reframing is the most effective therapy tool in their arsenal, and scientific research supports this claim. In a study published in the journal Emotion, researchers found that individuals who reinterpret a stimulus, such as viewing a situation or an event differently, can experience a notable reduction in feelings of fear. This suggests that changing one’s perspective can have a significant impact on managing and alleviating fear-related emotions.

A study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Psychotherapies suggests that reframing can increase pain tolerance and decrease pain intensity. Another 2012 study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology found that reframing can significantly reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

There are many other science-backed benefits to practicing positive reframing because it: Enhances Problem-Solving: A positive outlook can improve our problem-solving skills. By viewing problems as opportunities, we become more creative and resourceful in finding solutions.

Improves Relationships: Positive reframing can improve our relationships with others. By maintaining a positive attitude, we become more supportive and empathetic, fostering stronger connections.

Increases Resilience: When we reframe challenges positively, we become more resilient. We learn to adapt and bounce back from setbacks more effectively. How to practice positive reframing

The first thing to do is to pay attention to those negative thoughts and self-talk. Notice the situations that trigger them and how they make you feel. When you’ve figured out what these negative thoughts are, challenge them. Ask yourself if they’re based on facts or just assumptions, and try to think about other possible explanations for the situation. Finally, surround yourself with positive and supportive people. They can provide encouragement and help you see situations from a different perspective. With that said, let’s bring it home with three practical examples of putting positive reframing into action:

Workplace Challenges: If you’re facing a difficult project at work, instead of thinking, “This is too hard, and I’ll never succeed,” reframe it as “This is a great opportunity to develop my skills and prove my capabilities.” Personal Setbacks: If you didn’t achieve a personal goal, rather than saying, “I failed,” try thinking, “This experience taught me valuable lessons that will help me succeed in the future.” Interpersonal Conflicts: If you’re experiencing conflict with a colleague or loved one, instead of focusing on the disagreement, consider how the situation can improve your communication skills and deepen your understanding of each other.

There you have it. Positive reframing is a powerful emotional intelligence tool that can transform how we perceive and respond to challenges. By shifting our perspective and focusing on the positive aspects of a situation, we can reduce stress, increase resilience, and improve our overall well-being. But it takes practice, folks. We have to do it over and over again so that it can become a natural part of our thought process, helping us navigate life’s challenges with a more optimistic and proactive mindset. Try it and let me know here if it worked or not.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.