How Emotionally Intelligent Leaders Use the 10-10-10 Rule to Make the Right Decisions

As a busy leader or entrepreneur, every day is filled with decisions. Some are small, like what to have for lunch. Others are life-altering, like choosing to pivot your business strategy or pursuing a new opportunity.

With so many decisions to make, it’s easy to get overwhelmed or stuck. Enter NYU Business professor Suzy Welch’s 10-10-10 Rule—a straightforward framework designed to bring clarity, perspective, and confidence to your decision-making process. Here’s how the 10-10-10 Rule works and why it’s perfect for asseing your short and-long term decisions. The 10-10-10 Rule The 10-10-10 Rule encourages you to evaluate the consequences of your decisions over three distinct time frames:

10 minutes: How will I feel about this decision immediately or in the near term?

How will I feel about this decision immediately or in the near term? 10 months: What will the impact of this decision be in the medium term?

What will the impact of this decision be in the medium term? 10 years: How will this decision shape my life, business, or relationships in the long term? This framework pushes you to zoom out, consider both short-term emotions and long-term values, and align your decisions with your goals and priorities. Here are the steps to incorporate the 10-10-10 Rule. 1. Define the Decision Clearly Start by stating the decision you need to make. The clearer you are, the easier it will be to apply the framework. For example, ask yourself: should I launch a new product line, even though my team is already stretched thin?

2. Evaluate the 10-Minute Perspective Ask yourself: How will this decision affect me immediately? Consider your emotions, stress levels, and the immediate rewards or challenges. Launching now could create short-term chaos, but it might also generate excitement and momentum. 3. Assess the 10-Month Perspective Next, think about: What will this decision look like in 10 months? This step requires you to weigh the medium-term outcomes, including potential risks and benefits. If you’re looking to roll out a new product or implement a strategy now, in 10 months, do you think the product or strategy might turn into a significant revenue stream—or could it still be struggling to gain traction and suck up unnecessary energy and resources? 4. Visualize the 10-Year Impact This last phase will require some serious long-term binoculars. Ask: How will this decision influence my life, career, or business 10 years from now? This long-term view ensures your choices don’t stray from your commitments. In other words, they should align with your core values and strategic vision–those “non-negotiables.” If successful, the product might position the company as an industry leader, but if you and your team members are burning the candle at both ends, you’re not serving your employees well. Burnout and turnover are bound to happen.

Why It Works The 10-10-10 Rule forces you to acknowledge both your emotional reactions and the rational consequences of a decision–things that typically fly below the radar. Since leaders and entrepreneurs often feel pressure to act quickly, this framework encourages you to look beyond immediate pressures, align decisions with values, and consider the long-term impact. Next time you face a tough decision, try the 10-10-10 Rule. Not only will it help you make smarter decisions, but it may also give you peace of mind and confidence knowing you’ve considered every angle.

