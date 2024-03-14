Love Coffee? How I Found Out Caffeine Has a Dark Side

Not everyone is aware of the link between caffeine and anxiety. I found out the hard way.

Do you drink coffee? I do too, but I can’t call myself a legitimate coffee drinker. If I said, “I’m a coffee drinker,” that would imply I rely on caffeine to get me going in the morning — like everyday reliance. Frankly, I don’t.

But I understand there are entrepreneurs and busy professionals who do. For those coffee ninjas whom I admire, coffee isn’t just a morning ritual or a pick-me-up during late-night work sessions. Beyond its aromatic allure and bold flavor, an 11:30 a.m. Flat White or 1:00 p.m. Cortado offers a plethora of benefits that can significantly boost productivity, creativity, and overall well-being.

How popular has coffee become over the last decade? Sixty-six percent of Americans now drink coffee daily, more than any other beverage. Americans also drink 146 billion cups of coffee every year. Yep, we’re in love with our coffee. But is drinking too much of it a bad thing?

The dark side of drinking too much coffee While many people see drinking coffee as a necessary cultural norm that keeps us amped and productive, too much of a good thing can have spiraling effects that wreak havoc on the body. Scientific evidence has uncovered potentially dangerous cycles many of us may unknowingly find ourselves in.

For example, caffeine, as a stimulant, raises cortisol levels (the natural “stress” hormone the body produces to help us wake up) above normal when we drink coffee. The problem is that when your cortisol levels are already high from too much stress and anxiety, caffeine consumption can lead to symptoms that include mood swings, high blood pressure, and fatigue. Or, in my case, back in mid-2023, a caffeine-induced anxiety attack.

I was with my guy friends, enjoying some morning camaraderie before a busy work day. Unbeknownst to me, the group’s host — a “coffee drinker” of the highest order — brewed a super strong light roast. A few days earlier, I had been angry, fearful, and worried about our country’s political divide. I had been carrying all these emotions inside until I gulped down the 16-oz. mug of java. Twenty minutes later, I had shortness of breath and a racing heart. As this episode escalated and the world around me closed in, my heart was pounding so hard I felt it would burst through my chest. I told the men around me, thinking I was about to have a heart attack, “Something is happening to me.”

An EKG later, the heart was strong, and my doctor told me I had had an anxiety attack. According to my physician, the coffee didn’t cause the attack, but it was just what I needed to put me over the edge.

Research shows that for people suffering from anxiety, caffeine consumption raises the risk of having a panic attack and increases levels of anxiety. Suppose you’re in an unusual state of stress or anxiety. In that case, the high levels of cortisol and corresponding jitteriness from consuming too much caffeine make you dependent on the anxiety that now fuels a typical workday. You’ll find the same results from stimulants like sugar, energy drinks, and addictive drugs like Adderall that help you stay up and focus for long hours.

Now that you’re over-stimulated and unable to calm down when you come home, you may turn to depressants — like alcohol, sleeping pills, or anti-anxiety medication — to achieve balance. This back-and-forth between stimulant-induced anxiety and depressant-induced drowsiness places an enormous burden on our already exhausted nervous system. Sound the alarm if you’ve reached this stage. The real problem is not too much coffee

Many hyper-busy people scaling businesses and moving up the corporate ranks believe they must be in a high-adrenaline mode to get things done. Having watched or read about super successful people hustling through 18-hour days, we’ve bought into the false idea that we have to be under a lot of stress to be productive. We then fall prey to believing that having more caffeine in our system will help us when the stakes are high or we have a big project coming up.

Here’s the real problem: It’s about something other than the coffee. It’s about our inability to manage ourselves and our workload. It’s about not holding ourselves accountable to prioritizing self-care, well-being, and a balanced life. We become classic procrastinators and wait until the last minute to get things done. We take on too much, don’t delegate, get tunnel vision, overwork, and spread ourselves too thin, ultimately burning out. Then, we drink more caffeine just to get by. The cycle repeats itself. Living in this state of constant fight-or-flight response does not enhance our well-being and can lead to a decline in cognitive function, affecting your memory, attention span, immune system function, and ability to connect with others.

The bottom line The message for busy people trying to cram 30 hours into a day is simply to reduce this frantic, unsustainable approach to productivity. Coffee will exacerbate that, as it did with my anxiety attack for entirely different reasons.

The point is not to stop drinking coffee altogether if you lead a busy, productive, and yet stressful life. Rather, it’s to strive for moderation, especially if you’re on the far end of the spectrum — excessive consumption. Your business, work, productivity, livelihood, family, and community all depend on you running on all cylinders at the optimum level. This is really a case for self-care and work-life balance.

And in moderation, you don’t want to fall into the other side of the spectrum either — excessive deprivation. As science has confirmed, there are many benefits to drinking coffee. It may even make you live a longer life. So, choose good habits and “drink responsibly.”

