Mark Cuban Says Running a Successful Business Really Comes Down to 1 Underrated Skill

Shark Tank investor and co-star Mark Cuban has given plenty of business and leadership advice, some of which I have covered in the past.

But when I got wind of this interview featuring Cuban and Lori Greiner on Vanity Fair‘s YouTube channel, the words he chose about his “metamorphosis” as an entrepreneur made me do a double take. I feel I need to reinterpret what he meant in more favorable light. Here’s Cuban: One of the most underrated skills in business right now is being nice. Nice sells. I went through my own metamorphosis. Early on in my career, I was like bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. I might curse. I might get mad. I got to the point I wouldn’t have wanted to do business with me when I was in my 20s. I had to change. And I did. And it really paid off. So, basically, Mark Cuban transformed from being what sounds like an a-hole to a supposed nice guy. I know it’s semantics, but what did he really mean by “nice”?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Cuban didn’t elaborate, but that fuzzy little word won’t get you results when you’re too nice. You’re known for being a pushover and people will walk all over you. When you reread his metamorphosis above, what I think Cuban really meant is the underrated leadership skill of patience. Why patience? Patience can be one of the hardest traits to master personally and professionally because of the intense pressure put on leaders to generate quick and effective results. Entrepreneurs are often celebrated for working fast and “breaking things” at the speed of innovation (whatever that means).

But when you stop and think about it, a business without patient leaders is on the fast track to a toxic environment. Patient leaders can be pegged as soft or easily manipulated, when in fact they are often strong mentors, good decision-makers, and thoughtful team members who have the ability to problem-solve through multiple perspectives. Even more crucial, these dynamic and patient leaders can provide balance to the hustlers who make up the majority, helping to round out any workplace environment.

If you’re curious how patient leaders and entrepreneurs use patience for competitive advantage, here are four ways you can put it into practice in today’s fast-paced society. Assess current reality Let’s face it—getting honest feedback about a product launch or a project isn’t easy. Figuring out what worked and what didn’t takes time, patience, and sometimes a whole lot of late-night debates. Organizing all that feedback and making sure it aligns with your company’s values? That can test anyone’s patience. But here’s the thing — good leaders know how to stay calm, assess current reality, and trust the process. Even when it feels like a grind, like annual planning or revisiting strategy sessions, they step back and “embrace the pause.” What I mean is, instead of rushing through high-level conversations with urgency, take a moment to understand the long-term benefits of a thoughtful plan. That extra thinking and processing time today could set the stage for explosive growth tomorrow. That is … if you’re patient.

Practice mindfulness Cuban mentioned how he used to have angry outbursts. In my coaching sessions with global clients, I often start with 5-10 minutes to focus on breathing and clearing their minds, which helps them let go of anything plaguing their ability to focus on the session. It can also work for leaders as a morning routine to clarify their top priorities for the day when things are flying at them from every direction before the clock hits 10. This morning routine takes discipline, though. But it helps bring a calm, alert, and prepared mind to the office each day. If you start the morning flustered, it can lead to a short fuse, making it more likely that a small problem would lead to an outpouring of anger, as Cuban may have experienced in his younger days. Coming to the office with a positive and refreshed outlook equates to approachability and your people will love you for it. Slow down — faster isn’t always better When times get stressful, it can be easy to rush through things like decision-making, which I brought up earlier. Speed may remove the problem in the short term, but it has the potential to create an even bigger issue down the road. Quick decision-making without critical thinking is a poor reflection of leadership on your employees and could go against your mission and core values. Instead, think critically but also empathically, with other people in mind, so you can make the right call, not the easy one. The same goes for knowing how to wait — and how long — which is one of the most courageous skills a leader can have. Some calls can be made quickly, but the more people and processes involved, the more skillful the decisions become. Most business decisions take short-term hustle and long-term patience. And while patience is a waiting game, make sure the waiting is filled with productive critical thinking.

Master the art of self-control Whether you’re running a company or gunning for a promotion, keeping your cool under pressure is a non-negotiable. Emotional self-control is one of the hallmarks of great leadership — and like any skill, it takes practice. The best way to build this muscle? Start small. Use everyday stressors (think: traffic jams or minor work annoyances) as opportunities to practice staying calm. Once you’ve nailed it in low-stakes situations, you’ll be better equipped to handle high-pressure moments at work. The bottom line? Leadership isn’t about having all the answers — it’s about having the patience and composure to make thoughtful decisions. So slow down, breathe, and trust the process. Your team — and your future self — will thank you.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.