Mark Cuban Says This 1 Habit Is What Most Successful People Have in Common

How do you define success? For some, success means numbers–the size of your bank account or that business deal you just struck. For others, it’s keeping up with the Joneses who live the extravagant lifestyle you dream of.

But billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has a much simpler definition of success. In his own words from an interview years ago, Cuban said: To me, the definition of success is waking up in the morning with a smile on your face, knowing it’s going to be a great day. I was happy and felt like I was successful when I was poor, living with six guys in a three-bedroom apartment, sleeping on the floor.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Cuban’s statement challenges the notion that financial prosperity or living the perfect life is the ultimate marker of success. Instead, he highlights something far more accessible:

Waking up happy and content. I think Cuban’s philosophy offers a pretty refreshing redefinition of success. Granted, he’s now a billionaire many times over, but I also know of a few rich folks who supposedly have everything they’ve ever dreamed of and are still miserable.

Success is Internal, Not External Cuban’s reflection shows that success is about your internal state. He lived with six roommates, sleeping on the floor, yet still considered himself successful. Why? Because he was happy. He had a sense of optimism, and as he stated in the interview, success was “waking up in the morning with a smile on your face, knowing it’s going to be a great day.” Cuban doesn’t deny that he worked his tail off to get somewhere, but in that period of his life scraping by, “he was having fun.” He was successful.

This is important to crystalize in your mind because, regardless of your financial status, it’s a choice you make every single day when you walk out your front door. For many entrepreneurs and business leaders, this is a reminder that success begins inside of you first. If you wake up dreading the day and mope around with a dark cloud hovering above you, people will notice. And, when they see the condition of your internal state (your heart), it will affect your external outcomes (i.e., your business, career opportunities, relationships, and the like). Redefining Success

Even in a situation that many would consider a total failure and the opposite of success–such as sleeping on the floor in a cramped apartment–Cuban found joy. It’s about finding moments of peace in the present and appreciating where you are now, regardless of how far you’ve come or still need to go. It’s also about remaining hopeful and open to the kind of future you envision.

Now, this isn’t to say that Cuban’s approach is about being content with mediocrity. He is, after all, a self-made billionaire. But his point is clear: Success doesn’t have to come at the expense of happiness. You don’t need to wait until you’ve achieved a certain milestone to feel like you’ve made it. Here is a key takeaway for those paving their own path to success: Cultivate your happiness without losing your drive or ambition. Yes, it’s possible to be content with where you are today while still pushing yourself toward greater goals. Here are three ways to do it:

Start your day with gratitude. Reflect on what you’re thankful for before the day even begins. This small practice can set a positive tone and boost your mindset.

Reflect on what you’re thankful for before the day even begins. This small practice can set a positive tone and boost your mindset. Focus on what brings you joy. Identify aspects of your work that make you happy and prioritize them in your schedule. Even on tough days, a sense of purpose can make all the difference.

Identify aspects of your work that make you happy and prioritize them in your schedule. Even on tough days, a sense of purpose can make all the difference. Check in with yourself regularly. Are you waking up with a smile or dreading the day ahead? If it’s the latter consistently, it might be time to reevaluate your goals, routines, or overall career direction. Mark Cuban’s definition of success is a timely reminder that happiness should never be delayed or traded for financial gain. Success isn’t a destination–it’s a mindset you carry with you throughout your journey. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, leader, or just someone trying to figure out life, remember: True success is waking up excited about what lies ahead, regardless of what stage you’re at in your journey.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.