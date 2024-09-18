Science Says People With This Type of Brain Are Smarter, More Focused, and More Innovative

Hiring more people who think this way has a profound impact on how teams work collaboratively.

For decades, we’ve known diversity’s importance in shaping company culture, even before DEI became a thing. Simply put, it’s a fundamental aspect of a successful business.

The research has found that when you welcome a steady flow of ideas and input from various perspectives, coming from people with differences in ethnicity, gender, age, and individual style and expression, it boosts decision-making, creativity, and innovation.

Now, imagine taking the strength of a diverse team to the next level, where the potential for innovation reaches new heights. It’s possible, but you’ll need some bilinguals on your team. Let me explain. Hiring for a multilingual team

In Linguanomics: What Is the Market Potential of Multilingualism? author Gabrielle Hogan-Brun highlights the potential of language diversity, especially in large cities with hundreds of languages among their residents. And the brain science backs it up. As evidenced by research published in Psychological Bulletin, the structural plasticity of the bilingual brain functions differently from that of monolingual brains.

Neuroscientists discovered that an area of the brain heavily involved in processing language, forming concepts, and thinking abstractly is denser in bilinguals than in monolinguals and becomes denser as language proficiency increases.

The way it’s structured, bilingual brains are more capable of improved attention, intelligence, and better verbal and spatial abilities. This has a profound impact on how teams work collaboratively. According to Hogan-Brun, if you “put a bunch of these malleable minds together in a company … you create the potential for some truly original thinking.”

She cites a survey by The Economist that found “two-thirds of 572 international company executives say that their teams’ multicultural nature increases their organization’s innovation.”

The research asserts that multilanguage and mixed-language work groups have an increased natural tendency to develop innovative solutions to practical problems and a greater capacity to process information. The reason for this, according to Hogan-Brun, is that when speakers from different language backgrounds work together using a common language, “they draw on subconscious concepts that lie below the surface of the language they happen to be conversing in.”

This means their brains see problems and solutions in different ways, multiplying the attributes and skills teams need for planning, managing complexity, and problem-solving.

So, yes, companies would be foolish not to increase diversity further by leveraging the cognitive benefits of an increase in multilingual employees. This may mean redesigning employee recruitment and development processes to include both culturally/socially diverse talent and talent diverse in languages. But first, some tough questions

Playing devil’s advocate here, many would argue that prioritizing bilingual individuals might inadvertently discriminate against monolingual individuals, especially in regions where multilingualism is not as prevalent. This issue would have to be addressed to be truly inclusive. The second question we must address is the potential pushback from employees who might feel demotivated or undervalued if the company strategy emphasizes recruiting bilingual individuals over upskilling everyone to stay competitive in the age of AI, for example. We must remember that diversity initiatives should not come at the expense of existing employees. Instead, they should be seen as an opportunity for growth and development for all team members.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.