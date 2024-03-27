Research Says the Path to Your Happiness May Involve Making Less Money

In recent years, the number of Americans resigning from their jobs has significantly increased. According to recent trends, many have chosen to work fewer hours, take lower-paying positions, or start a business.

If you need a source for this trend, look no further than the pandemic, at least here in the US. People’s priorities have shifted, and climbing the career ladder has become less dominant in people’s lives and identities. Not to mention the immense amount of stress, anxiety, long hours, and intrusion into personal and family lives that comes from being tethered to your devices 24/7 as an expectation of the job. Pursue your calling, improve your life

According to research by federal government economists, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, 40 percent of workers who changed jobs between 2020 and 2022 accepted lower pay and benefits but reported that their new job was better than their previous one.

Others abandoned the pursuit of a bigger paycheck from high-paying corporate jobs in high-stress environments to pursue their life’s purpose or follow their aspirations. What does this all come down to, really?

People who choose to walk away from their corporate lives to start businesses or work side hustles understand that there will be some sacrifices and a loss of income initially. Once they adapt, they soon realize that they have gained more control over their time and more autonomy in their daily lives. Additionally, many individuals making career changes and working for themselves are experiencing a greater sense of fulfillment. Those able to make the financial sacrifice often affirm that it was a decision worth making, and totally worth it.

WSJ reports that, according to a survey commissioned by Ford Motor in 2023, approximately half of American workers would be willing to reduce their salary by 20 percent to prioritize their quality of life. That means choosing your own path instead of “working for the man” in another dead-end job. Take the case of Roger Sarkis, who chose to switch from a high-paying and demanding job in the tech industry to a lower-paying position teaching at a local university while also running a small business. He told the WSJ the high-pressure job in the tech industry caused him more stress and required him to be constantly available, including in the middle of the night. He is much happier and more fulfilled by his work now. “Nobody’s texting me. Nobody’s emailing,” he said. “I have nobody to answer to,” he told the WSJ.

My way out of the corporate rut I can relate, personally. Years before the pandemic, I chose the same route out of a demanding, high-paying position in a high-level HR career path. There were days when my stress level was so high that I had to take my lunch at a nearby park to slow down my heart rate and decompress. I used my lunch hour to regain my composure for absorbing another six hours of dealing with demanding bosses, uninspiring tasks, and unceasing customer complaints.

After trading in the corporate grind to start my own business–an executive coaching and consulting practice–my income dipped for a couple of years, but so did my stress level. I eventually grew the business and surpassed my previous salary. But best of all, I have full control over my calendar and how I manage my life. Also, I made self-care a critical part of my daily routine. I’ll often take long swims in the pool and sit in an ice tub or sauna in the middle of the day, something I never had the time to do in my last high-paying HR job.

I’ve never looked back, and would never trade my current lifestyle for how things used to be. Financial sacrifices and some economic uncertainties were part of the exchange. But in the long run, it paid off for me, as it will for you.

