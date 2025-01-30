For decades, people have debated whether emotional intelligence (EQ) is the key to success. But when it comes to leadership, there’s no doubt about it—if you want to lead people effectively, you need EQ.

Of all the traits that make emotionally intelligent leaders stand out, one stands above the rest: self-awareness (also known as self-knowledge or introspection). If you’re leading a team, this is a skill you simply can’t afford to overlook. The Power of Self-Awareness Most leadership experts agree—developing self-awareness starts with getting real about both your strengths and your blind spots. Ask yourself: Why do I keep running into the same challenges in my life and work?

Why do I react with anger, fear, or avoidance in certain situations?

What drives my thoughts, emotions, and actions in tough moments?

What energizes me? What sets me off? The beauty of self-awareness is that the more you understand yourself, the better you become at navigating change, making sound decisions, and showing up as the leader your team needs.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

How Self-Awareness Makes You a Stronger Leader Leaders with high self-awareness don’t just react to situations—they pause, process, and respond with intention. They step back, consider different perspectives, and avoid making knee-jerk decisions they might regret later. Sometimes, self-awareness means holding off on making a big decision until you’ve thought it through. Other times, it means recognizing how your emotions are influencing your choices. Either way, it helps you stay grounded and keeps drama from clouding your judgment. Another big benefit? Self-awareness naturally leads to empathy—a key ingredient in emotional intelligence. As Daniel Goleman, a pioneer in EQ research, put it:

“If you don’t have self-awareness, if you are not able to manage your distressing emotions, if you can’t have empathy and have effective relationships, then no matter how smart you are, you are not going to get very far.” And the research backs it up. A study from Green Peak Partners and Cornell University, which analyzed 72 executives leading companies with revenues between $50 million and $5 billion, found that self-awareness was the strongest predictor of overall success. The Bottom Line If you want to be a better leader, start by getting to know yourself. The more you understand what makes you tick, the better you’ll be at managing challenges, building strong relationships, and leading with confidence.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.