Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says What Defines Successful People Really Comes Down to 1 Trait

This is a skill that separates successful people from everyone else.

When Satya Nadella interviewed for his first job at Microsoft in the 1990s, he showcased his computer science skills by solving algorithms on a whiteboard using minimal data structures and memory.

Despite demonstrating his technical prowess, the interview was challenging. After going through the technical questions, he faced an unexpected query from the interviewer: “What would you do if you saw a baby fall at a crossroad?”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

As he shared in a 2019 interview with Chicago Booth Magazine, Nadella was totally caught off guard. He responded that he would run to the nearest phone booth and call 911, as this was before the era of cellphones. Wrong answer.

The interviewer ended the interview, got up, and escorted Nadella to the door. Shocked and confused, Nadella inquired what had gone wrong.

The interviewer told Nadella, “You need to develop empathy, because when a child is crying you pick them up and hug them” rather than calling for help. Despite this setback, Nadella was eventually hired, but the lesson about the importance of empathy stayed with him forever. Empathy: The Trait of Most Successful People

Nadella is now known for his empathetic and humble approach to leadership. He emphasizes understanding others’ perspectives and building a more inclusive culture. This has helped create a more collaborative and supportive environment at Microsoft. There are three big reasons why empathy is so critical for success:

1. Empathy is an extension of great listening skills Empathy is essentially an extension of active listening. Those who listen with empathy strive to understand others and empathize with their situations. This involves listening without passing judgment. As empathetic leaders, we should consider our employees not only as workers, but as individuals who deserve respect and recognition for their personal and professional growth. This empathetic approach fosters a competitive edge.

Roman Krznaric, author of Empathy: Why It Matters, and How to Get It, sums it up nicely:

Empathy in the modern workplace is not just about being able to see things from another perspective. It’s the cornerstone of teamwork, good innovative design, and smart leadership. It’s about helping others feel heard and understood. This whole premise does have an air of genius about it, considering that when you take on the perspective of those you are talking with, it engages people on the spot. This can be a difference maker.

2. Neuroscience validates that empathy increases trust Over the past two decades, compelling research from neuroscience has informed leaders on ways they can improve teamwork, productivity, and company performance. Paul Zak, an influential scientist and best-selling author, has been on a quest to understand the neuroscience of human connection and effective teamwork. His academic lab was the first to discover that the brain chemical oxytocin (OT) increases the experience of empathy. In turn, he found that OT facilitates trust, generosity, and connection to others. It acts as the chemical basis for the Golden Rule, says Zak: “If you treat me nice, my brain will generally make OT and I’ll be motivated to treat you nice, producing a trusting relationship.”

3. You’ll need empathy to become an effective leader In my experience as an executive coach observing leaders, when empathy is absent, morale suffers, and turnover is consistently high. As it turns out, you’re going to need empathy if you’re looking to move up into the leadership ranks.

People adept at understanding and interpreting others’ emotions and situations are likelier to be influential leaders. Research conducted by the Management Research Group (MRG) found that empathy is the most significant predictor of effective behavior. Empathetic leaders motivate their teams to achieve their full potential by paying attention to their needs and contributions. This commitment fosters a shared vision and loyalty among the team.

To assess your capacity to lead with empathy, try answering these questions with a yes or a no. The more yeses answered, the better your chances of leading yourself and others with empathy. Do you sense the problems and emotions of your peers and feel for them? Do you find it easy to understand when the other person is starting to get upset during conversations? Can you accurately assess someone’s emotional state just by looking at them? Can you usually perceive the emotions of the people you interact with and understand their perspectives? Do you gather information from others while maintaining a nonjudgmental stance on the topic being discussed? Do you take an interest in the concerns of others? Do you acknowledge the speaker in a way that encourages the conversation to continue? Do you value others’ needs? Put it all together, and you have the secret sauce of great work cultures. Increasing empathy at work may be a game-changer for you and your business.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.