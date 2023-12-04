Richard Branson Calls Dyslexia a Blessing in Disguise and Urges Leaders to Hire Dyslexic Professionals

Most dyslexic professionals believe that their companies need a better understanding of dyslexic thinking skills.

Dyslexia may be traditionally known as a learning disability. Still, for others, it’s a superpower waiting to be unleashed in a business environment. According to the United Nations, roughly 15 percent of the world’s population is dyslexic.

That’s one billion dyslexic thinkers living and working around the globe with skills including problem-solving abilities, a vivid imagination, and creative, big-picture thinking highly sought-after attributes in the workplace today.

Despite this, many dyslexic professionals feel overlooked and unsupported in the workplace. New research from LinkedIn and Made by Dyslexia shows that a substantial 75 percent of dyslexic professionals believe that their companies need a better understanding of dyslexic thinking skills, and just under 40 percent feel like their workplace knows their strengths and hidden talents. Furthermore, nearly one in three dyslexic professionals refrain from disclosing their dyslexia at work despite over 60 percent of dyslexic professionals considering their dyslexic thinking skills to be advantageous in the workplace.

Richard Branson credits his success to dyslexia In a new interview with LinkedIn editor-in-chief Dan Roth, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson shares how the lack of understanding around dyslexia affected his early education and work life and ultimately drove him to drop out of school to pursue his passions. He also shares that despite dyslexia’s sometimes being seen as an obstacle, it’s actually a “blessing in disguise,” and urges more business leaders to actively recruit dyslexic professionals, crediting much of his creative success to his dyslexia.

Branson said that he believes the rise of A.I. will further empower dyslexic thinkers to showcase their strengths — like creativity and big-picture thinking — and urges leaders and founders to hire more employees with dyslexia. “I think managers will find that people who are dyslexic are likely to excel at certain things in the company that non-dyslexic people can’t excel at,” Branson told LinkedIn. “So they should seek out people that are different and tap into their superpowers. It should either come up naturally or they could have a discussion with their team.”

Here’s why business leaders should actively seek employees with dyslexia: Diverse perspectives

Dyslexic thinkers often possess unique ways of thinking and problem-solving. Their different cognitive approaches can contribute diverse perspectives to a team, fostering innovation and creativity. Creativity and out-of-the-box thinking

Dyslexia can lead to unconventional thinking patterns and creativity. Dyslexic thinkers may excel in areas like creative problem-solving, thinking outside the box, and finding innovative solutions. Adaptability and flexibility

Often, people with dyslexia develop excellent adaptive skills to navigate tasks and situations that might be more challenging for them. This adaptability can be a valuable asset in a fast-paced, ever-changing work environment. Empathy and interpersonal skills

Many individuals with dyslexia have honed their communication skills to overcome their challenges, leading to strong interpersonal skills and empathy for others’ perspectives and struggles. Supporting diversity and inclusion

Hiring individuals with dyslexia demonstrates a commitment to diversity and inclusion, fostering an environment where everyone’s strengths are valued and respected. To continue encouraging professionals and businesses to recognize the value of dyslexic thinking — and to educate all professionals in the workplace — LinkedIn released a free LinkedIn Learning course called Empowering Dyslexic Thinking at Work, taught by Kate Griggs, the founder and CEO of Made by Dyslexia. To additionally support dyslexic thinking, LinkedIn now integrates Microsoft’s Immersive Reader, a new accessibility feature that allows users to listen to text out loud or adjust how text appears by modifying spacing, color and more.

