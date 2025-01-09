Steve Jobs Shared 1 Crystal Clear Way You’ll Spot an Exceptional Leader

In his later years before his untimely death, Steve Jobs believed that great leadership took on many forms: vision, focus, and empowering others.

However, one unquestionable feature of exceptional leadership is hard to swallow: allowing others to challenge their bosses’ ideas, not just follow them. In fact, Jobs valued people who had the confidence to challenge the status quo and his own ideas.

He believed that good leaders allow others to speak up or push back when necessary. This is why Jobs once said, “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do; we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

Let smart people tell you what to do

Jobs recognized the power of great teams and often said that Apple’s success came from the collective brilliance of its team. And Jobs understood that smart team members, being closer to the ground, may also know more about the customer or consumer’s needs, wishes, and expectations to problem solve, delight, and offer a sleeker or better product or richer customer experience. That’s why Jobs didn’t have a problem backing off of smart people and giving them free rein; they need to have the autonomy and license to make decisions and provide input.