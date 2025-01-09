Steve Jobs Shared 1 Crystal Clear Way You’ll Spot an Exceptional Leader
It’s a skill many leaders overlook, but can’t succeed without, according to Jobs.
EXPERT OPINION BY MARCEL SCHWANTES, INC. CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, EXECUTIVE COACH, SPEAKER, AND AUTHOR @MARCELSCHWANTES
Steve Jobs. Photo: Getty Images
In his later years before his untimely death, Steve Jobs believed that great leadership took on many forms: vision, focus, and empowering others.
However, one unquestionable feature of exceptional leadership is hard to swallow: allowing others to challenge their bosses’ ideas, not just follow them. In fact, Jobs valued people who had the confidence to challenge the status quo and his own ideas.
He believed that good leaders allow others to speak up or push back when necessary. This is why Jobs once said, “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do; we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”
Let smart people tell you what to do
Jobs recognized the power of great teams and often said that Apple’s success came from the collective brilliance of its team. And Jobs understood that smart team members, being closer to the ground, may also know more about the customer or consumer’s needs, wishes, and expectations to problem solve, delight, and offer a sleeker or better product or richer customer experience. That’s why Jobs didn’t have a problem backing off of smart people and giving them free rein; they need to have the autonomy and license to make decisions and provide input.
Conversely, in smarter and flatter organizations, bosses empower their knowledge workers to call a lot of the shots; information is shared openly across fewer reporting levels, and people are able to use their brains to make the right decisions quicker.
As Steve Jobs grew as a leader, he embraced a deep faith in his employees during a period of unprecedented growth at Apple following his return.
This faith wasn’t blind optimism—it was rooted in solid leadership principles. In a conversation with Rolling Stone magazine in one of the lowest points of his career, Jobs said: “What’s important is that you have a faith in people, that they’re basically good and smart, and if you give them tools, they’ll do wonderful things with them.”
It all comes down to trust
At its core, “faith” represents the foundation of trust, which fuels exceptional teamwork, collaboration, and innovation. Without trust, these elements simply can’t thrive.
For Jobs, trust became the catalyst that strengthened his relationships with Apple’s knowledge workers, enabling the creation of groundbreaking products that have become essential parts of our lives today.
This can be your secret sauce too. Leaders who adopt a trust-first mindset—extending trust before it’s earned—gain a significant advantage. By trusting their teams from the outset, they signal confidence in their employees’ abilities to think creatively, solve problems, and drive results.
Jobs’s approach boiled down to a simple, winning formula:
- Believe in your employees’ potential.
- Equip them with the right tools and resources.
- Actively remove barriers to their success.
- Get the hell out of their way.
When leaders take these actions, they create an environment where people feel valued, capable, and inspired to achieve extraordinary things.
The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.
