Steve Jobs Summed Up the Best Way to Lead and Manage People in a Few Powerful Words

The iconic co-founder of Apple was not the easiest boss to work for. But his management philosophy was a clear winner.

Steve Jobs said many memorable things before his untimely death. One of my favorite quotes from Jobs is about how he managed people. Although he wasn’t the perfect leader, he did push his team to be their best selves without question.

Jobs didn’t care about making things easy or being everyone’s friend. Instead, he believed in setting the bar high and challenging people to reach new levels of creativity and innovation. But what does this mean for leaders today? How can they push their teams without creating a toxic work environment?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

You’ll find the answer in this classic Jobs quote, which comes from a Fortune interview dating back to March 2008: “My job is to not be easy on people. My job is to make them better.” Make people better

Jobs didn’t want things to be comfortable for his team. He saw his role as pushing people beyond what they thought they could achieve. For him, the goal wasn’t to be liked or to create a relaxed environment; it was to set the highest standards and help his employees become the best version of themselves.

Setting high expectations for teams can drive innovation but can also lead to burnout if not managed well. Leaders must challenge their teams, but there’s a fine line between pushing people to be better and creating a toxic environment that completely disengages them. While Jobs’s leadership style was demanding, it can lead to extraordinary outcomes when done right. However, there are some things I would recommend putting into place to protect your people from updating their résumés:

Clarity of Purpose: Employees must understand why they are being pushed. If the purpose is clear and it’s evident that the challenge is for their growth, people are more likely to rise to the occasion.

Employees must understand why they are being pushed. If the purpose is clear and it’s evident that the challenge is for their growth, people are more likely to rise to the occasion. Give Plenty of Support: While high expectations are necessary, leaders must also provide the tools, resources, and guidance to help their team succeed. Being tough without offering support can erode trust.

While high expectations are necessary, leaders must also provide the tools, resources, and guidance to help their team succeed. Being tough without offering support can erode trust. Create a Culture of Feedback: Regular, honest feedback helps employees understand their strengths and areas for improvement. This helps them grow without feeling blindsided when they’re challenged.

Regular, honest feedback helps employees understand their strengths and areas for improvement. This helps them grow without feeling blindsided when they’re challenged. Encourage Stretch Goals: Setting ambitious goals encourages people to push beyond their comfort zones. However, these goals should be attainable with reasonable effort so employees feel accomplished rather than completely defeated.

Setting ambitious goals encourages people to push beyond their comfort zones. However, these goals should be attainable with reasonable effort so employees feel accomplished rather than completely defeated. Celebrate Progress: While pushing people to be better is important, recognizing and celebrating their progress keeps morale high and motivates them to strive for more. I’ll end with this: The ultimate answer to Jobs’s driven and demanding leadership style lies in balance. Yes, growth often comes from being challenged and stretched, sometimes beyond what you think you can handle. However, the key to applying this philosophy effectively in today’s workplace is to balance high expectations with support, respect, empathy, and a focus on employee well-being. When you master this delicate balance, you master this incredibly complex thing called leadership.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.