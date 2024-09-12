The Key to Your Overall Health and Happiness May Boil Down to 1 Rare Word

This may be the only way to sustainable happiness in a world gone mad.

The current political climate is causing unprecedented division in the country, leading to increased anxiety, stress, fear, and hate among diverse populations. While there are many things we cannot control during this election cycle, we can take charge of our mental and emotional well-being.

How can we make it easier? It’s not straightforward for those being pulled into polar opposite narratives where only one voice is heard. But for everyone, regardless of whether you wear a blue or red jersey, there is one sacred practice that could lead to your own health and happiness:

Peace. The path to peace

Here’s what I mean. We need to choose to live in peace. It’s a choice. This means peace with others of differing opinions and peace with our current situation and the path we’re on.

Okay, given that this is Inc. and not the Washington Post, I’ll shift the focus of this discussion back to the more familiar territory of business. As an entrepreneur or CEO, finding peace means having a clear vision and strategy and sticking to it despite encountering challenges and setbacks. It’s the peace that stems from following your internal compass, even if it means risking losing an investor, friend, or business partner due to your decisions. Choosing peace allows you to stick to the plan, even when the skeptics say you’re crazy. Peace blocks distractions that try to derail you from the plan.

Choosing peace means minding your own damn business, not comparing yourself with others, and being grateful every day for the place you find yourself.

Choosing peace means choosing to trust and let go. Hard to do, yes, because society has wrongly labeled the art of letting go as a sign of weakness when, in fact, it can be a good leadership strength. But let’s be clear: Letting go isn’t the same as giving up or giving in; it’s about trusting the process, surrendering to the outcome, and believing that things will work out accordingly. The best approach to letting go and trusting the process is to be in the company of people you trust — trusted advisers, colleagues, friends, and family who will support you in your journey. This is the sure path to experiencing peace. Choose gratitude

Gratitude paves the way to peace with self and others. It’s quite possible that a political argument or two will erupt during and after the election, with some coworkers and family members expressing vindication while others voice exasperation. With all the tension over politics, how can we restore peace both at work and with family members this election season?

According to research by Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton, the New York Times best-selling authors of Leading With Gratitude, few things are as effective as gratitude at unshackling people from toxic emotions and providing stimulating effects on the brain. This can help create a more positive attitude, especially during heated political debates.

One example is sending a boss, coworker, employee, or family member a specific video message or a handwritten note detailing how they’ve made your 2024 a little brighter. You can express this sort of gratitude at a company event or party, letting each person take a turn to express whom they are thankful for at the gathering. “The only rule,” says Gostick, “is that they have to pick someone who hasn’t been thanked yet, and they need to explain why that person is deserving of gratitude.” After all of this, if someone you love is still bothered by politics, empathy can go a long way, note the authors. Elton suggests that we get personal by asking them how their situation has been affected by each political candidate or how they feel the country is doing. This can convert a divisive red versus blue debate into an empathetic individual-to-individual dialogue that shows you care about them.

Choose love as a business value I believe love is the most powerful force in the universe and another righteous path to peace. However, the word “love” brings with it many off-putting and misinterpreted ideas, and rightfully so. Love has no place in a transactional business world ruled by kingdoms of revenue and profit.

Or does it?

To truly leverage love as a business value, it must move beyond fleeting emotions to action, impact, and service that benefit the business and all its stakeholders (especially its most important anchor–its employees). So, how is “practical love” expressed appropriately in business and the workplace? You can start by treating others the way they want to be treated.

We’re all familiar with the universal Golden Rule: “Treat others as you would like to be treated.” But the Platinum Rule takes it up to a new level of loving well: “Treat others the way they want to be treated.”

This means demonstrating one key aspect of your emotional intelligence–empathy–where you imagine the world or a situation from someone else’s point of view rather than your own. That’s love, which will usher in peace on both sides of the aisle. We must also eradicate fear. We must eliminate it from our minds, stop imposing fear on others, and avoid managing through fear. Many thinkers consider fear to be the opposite of love. When fear permeates an organization, it stifles creativity and innovation. On the other hand, actionable and practical love is a bright light that dispels fear. It fosters safety and trust, connects with the hearts and minds of employees, cares for their well-being, and empowers people to be and do their very best. Can you think of a better way to pave a path to peace than this?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.