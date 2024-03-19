I’ve Found These Foods Give My Brain the Power to Stay Focused and Function at Its Best

A natural solution to give your brain the fuel it needs to get through the day.

Running an executive coaching business, writing for Inc., and raising a family, I can’t afford not to be at my optimum best. To keep my brain productive and alert during the day, I’ve looked for alternatives to drinking coffee.

Consuming the right vitamins (and the foods rich in those vitamins) can be a natural solution to staying focused during the day. I’ve found that these vitamins can give your brain the power to function at its best.

After much research on what foods to eat to maximize my own brain power, I am now including these essential nutrients in my diet. Here’s what I suggest if you want to run on all cylinders and get the most out of your busy schedule. Omega-3s

Fat is often considered unhealthy, but it’s important to note that high-quality omega-3 fatty acids, such as DHA, are crucial for brain power and overall health. Not consuming enough of these fatty acids may affect normal brain development and may be linked to premature brain aging and cognitive decline. In fact, a comprehensive review of 38 studies has demonstrated that omega-3 fatty acids possess the potential to lower the risk of mortality due to heart disease and enhance outcomes for heart-related conditions, including heart attacks.

Foods to eat: Look for omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts, chia seeds, sardines, salmon, flaxseed, eggs, and fish oil. Magnesium

Magnesium has been called “Nature’s Natural Valium” because of its calming effect on the brain and nervous system. It helps the brain by providing anti-inflammatory benefits, helping to lift depression, and reducing anxiety, among many other things.

“Optimal magnesium is critical for mental health,” according to Jacob Teitelbaum, author of From Fatigued to Fantastic! In 2017, studies found magnesium chloride supplements improved depression and anxiety symptoms, while magnesium oxide improved depression symptoms for those with a deficiency. Foods rich in magnesium may also help reduce insomnia. “Magnesium levels have been shown to be associated with sleep quality in a number of studies,” says Teitelbaum. However, more research is needed to understand magnesium’s effects on other mental health conditions.

Foods to eat: Almonds, spinach, cashews, avocado, and black beans. B1

Vitamin B1, or thiamine, is a vital B vitamin that supports the proper functioning of our body, brain, and heart. It was the first B-complex vitamin discovered, hence its name “B1.” While you may be more familiar with folate, thiamine is just as crucial for maintaining good health. It helps boost mood and provides the energy your brain cells need to work at a high level throughout the day. Low levels of thiamine can cause fatigue, loss of short-term memory, confusion, and irritability.

Foods to eat: Whole-grain foods like brown rice, oatmeal, and quinoa. Also, seaweed, sunflower seeds, macadamia nuts, lentils, and black beans. B6

Vitamin B6 is critical for improving mood and making you feel happier. It is also important for combating mental fatigue. Without enough of it, expect a decline in productivity, including symptoms like loss of focus and concentration, fatigue, and memory trouble. Multiple studies have indicated that depressive symptoms are linked to low blood levels and intakes of vitamin B6, particularly in older adults who are at a higher risk for B vitamin deficiency. Additionally, some studies suggest that getting enough vitamin B6 may lower your risk of developing certain types of cancer.

Foods to eat: Grass-fed beef, pistachios, chickpeas, tuna, salmon, potatoes, bananas, and avocado. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a vital micronutrient that is crucial in maintaining good health. According to research published in Neurobiology of Aging, consuming more vitamin-E-rich foods can help keep your brain young, energetic, and high-performing.

It may also slow down the risk of Alzheimer’s. According to Yvonne Covin, an internal medicine physician based in Dallas, as quoted in Forbes Health, “There has been considerable interest in the potential benefits of vitamin E supplementation, particularly in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.” In fact, higher intake of vitamin E from foods or supplements has been associated with a reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent review of 15 studies. Foods to eat: Almonds, kale, Swiss chard, parsley, pumpkin, red bell pepper, and olives.

To underscore the importance of adding the right nutrients that your brain needs, think of it as a complex, high-performance machine (which it is). Just like a well-maintained car that needs constant attention and care, your brain needs high-octane fuel to ensure optimal performance. Start with the foods listed above and watch your health soar to new levels.

