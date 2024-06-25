Neuroscience Says This 2-Minute Brain Exercise Will Keep Your Mind Sharp and Focused All Day (and Reduce Your Stress)

Brain research suggests starting your day this way can greatly reduce cortisol levels and keep your mind clear of clutter.

The workplace is a magnet for stress and anxiety. You’ve probably come home after a bad day filled with frustration and annoyance from the day’s events, as I have. Whether it’s a missed deadline, a conflict of interest, an argument that divides the office, or an unhappy customer, stress is a natural part of work.

Stress can also have a negative impact on our bodies if you don’t manage it. The next morning, when you wake up, you might find yourself worrying about everything that happened the day before and everything you need to do to rectify it.

This is the wrong way to start your day. Start your day right

Did you know that we release the most stress hormones just minutes after waking up? According to research published in Life Sciences, this happens because thinking about the day ahead triggers our fight-or-flight instinct, causing cortisol to be released into our blood. Instead of caving to morning stress, here’s a better and simpler approach, backed by science: When you wake up, spend two or three minutes sitting in bed simply noticing your breath. As anxious thoughts about the day come up, let them go and refocus on your breathing. That’s the technique many of us are already familiar with, but it’s worth refreshing. It’s mindfulness.

Rather than letting our minds race, experts advise us to take deep, slow breaths and feel the sensation of the air entering and leaving our lungs. Notice the sights and sounds around you–the birds chirping outside your window, the sky’s changing hues as the sun rises. Acknowledge any feelings of frustration and anger from the day before without judgment, and then gently bring your focus back to your breathing and surroundings.

By practicing mindfulness in this situation, scientists say you can reduce your morning stress and turn an otherwise irritating day into a calm presence. Raise your focus and awareness throughout the day

That’s a good starting point, but practicing mindfulness can increase your effectiveness as you head to the office and prepare for the day ahead. According to researchers, a mindful mind is defined by two essential skills: focus and awareness. Focus helps you to concentrate on what you’re doing in the moment, while awareness is recognizing and letting go of unnecessary distractions as they arise. Together, you can develop a sharp, clear mind on every task from the moment you step into the office. By focusing on the task at hand instead of multitasking and recognizing internal and external distractions (like your notifications or chatty co-workers), mindfulness helps increase effectiveness, reduce mistakes, and enhance creativity. It really is a thing of beauty and will keep you sharp and productive all day long.

Tips to stay mindful To stay focused and present as the workday progresses and keep your brain from being hijacked, there are practical things you can do to maintain a mindful mind. For example:

1. Practice mindfulness when checking your inbox. Too many of us are addicted to email, which compromises our focus. Instead of falling for that trap, use mindfulness to prioritize what’s important and avoid checking email first thing in the morning to stay focused and creative.

2. Practice mindfulness to lead more effective meetings. Take two minutes to practice mindfulness before the meeting, even while walking to it. Consider starting the meeting with two minutes of silent time for everyone to arrive physically and mentally. Also, try ending the meeting five minutes earlier to allow for a mindful transition to the next meeting for all participants. 3. Practice mindfulness as the day wears on. By midafternoon, most of us are getting tired and losing focus. To avoid making poor decisions, experts suggest setting a timer to ring every hour after lunch and taking a one-minute mindfulness break to breathe, refocus, and avoid going on autopilot and making impulsive decisions.

4. Practice mindfulness at the end of your day. Take five to 10 minutes to turn off distractions (your car radio if you commute home) and focus on your breath. This will help you release stress and be fully present with your family when you get home.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.