Warren Buffett Says Avoiding Bad Leadership Really Comes Down to 1 Choice

One of Warren Buffett’s most popular tips could be the solution to bad leadership.

Warren Buffett has taught us for decades that success doesn’t come from doing a multitude of things. Instead, it comes from identifying and excelling at a few critical activities that matter most. This is a good leadership lesson as well, and here’s why:

Your brain processes approximately 35,000 decisions every day. This constant decision-making can leave you feeling drained, mainly due to decision fatigue, which is the feeling of being overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices, big and small. This is where Buffett’s famous advice comes in handy for today’s leaders: You only have to do very few things right in your life so long as you don’t do too many things wrong.

Avoiding Bad Leadership To avoid bad leadership means making good, smart choices every day. Look, we’ve all had our fair share of failures, some more dramatic than others. And let’s be real, it’s probably going to happen again. Making good decisions as a leader is essential for several reasons:

1. It builds trust and credibility Consistent, well-thought-out decisions build trust among team members. They see you as reliable and dependable, which is crucial for fostering a positive work environment. When your decisions repeatedly lead to positive outcomes, your credibility as a leader grows, making it easier to guide and influence your team.

2. It enhances team performance Making the right decisions provides clear direction and goals, helping the team stay focused and aligned with the organization’s objectives. It also reduces confusion and improves efficiency, allowing the team to achieve more with less effort.

3. It boosts employee engagement and morale Lone Ranger-type leaders who have their hands in every decision without getting input or feedback are bound to fail. Involving team members in the decision-making process can make them feel valued and heard, boosting engagement and morale. When good decisions impact the work environment and the people in it, it increases job satisfaction. It’s a simple equation.

4. It reduces stress and conflict Clear and well-communicated decisions reduce uncertainty and anxiety among team members, creating a more stable work environment. The right decisions also help in resolving conflicts effectively and maintaining harmony and cooperation within the team.

In closing, to heed Buffett’s advice so you “don’t do too many things wrong,” I suggest a three-step approach to making good decisions:

Gather information: Embrace the power of knowledge and insights from various sources before making decisions. The more enlightened you are, the wiser your choices will be. Consider all perspectives: Welcome the diversity of opinions and seek input from various team members and stakeholders to gain valuable insights and ideas.

Evaluate all options: Weigh the strengths and weaknesses of different options. Consider the potential risks and benefits to make well-informed decisions.

By focusing on these aspects, leaders can enhance their decision-making skills, ultimately driving the success of their teams and organizations.

