Warren Buffett Says 1 Major Decision Changed His Life. It Could Be the Difference Between Success and Failure

Buffett has said publicly that one specific strategy ‘changed his life’ to propel his career forward.

Warren Buffett, the greatest investor of our time, has shared valuable lessons that have had a profound effect on people worldwide, myself included. One of these lessons emphasizes the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people, especially those who will propel you forward in your career.

Find a mentor Buffett has repeatedly mentioned the importance of mentorship in career development. During his time at Columbia University, Buffett was fortunate enough to have Benjamin Graham as a teacher and mentor. In the foreword to Graham’s book Security Analysis, Buffett writes that he “changed my life.”

Beyond that, Buffett has always advised that success relies on the ability to “pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.”

This is a good life lesson about adopting the traits of successful people who are farther down the path than us. When you do, you reap the benefits as outlined below, including growing personally and professionally. As the famous saying goes, we are the average of the five people we spend the most time with. Make sure to associate with those who can potentially help you learn new things, grow, and advance your career.

Why you should find a mentor Big life changes, like starting a new job or business, switching careers, or climbing the corporate ladder, can feel overwhelming and lonely. Everything’s new, and you’re surrounded by people who may not have your best interests in mind. In a new job role, you may find there are all these unspoken rules that everyone else seems to have. Whom do you trust?

A mentor can help you settle in, perform better, give you a new sense of direction, and offer options you never imagined on your own. In a new job, mentorship helps you feel happier and stay longer at the company.

According to 2019 CNBC/SurveyMonkey data, 90 percent of employees with a career mentor are happy at work, suggesting that mentoring can contribute to retention goals. Additionally, in 2020, 86 percent of CEOs surveyed by Vistage agreed that mentors were a crucial part of their career accomplishments, indicating the integral role of mentoring in the pathway to becoming an executive. More recently, 98 percent of U.S. Fortune 500 companies now offer mentoring programs for their employees, according to the 2024 Mentoring Impact Report published by MentorcliQ. In fact, companies with mentoring programs had profits twice as high as those without. Plus, all the Fortune 500 companies led by women and BIPOC CEOs have mentoring programs, per the report.

Five key benefits of mentorship And it’s not just the mentee who benefits. Mentorship is great for the mentor, too–they sharpen their leadership skills and breathe new life into their careers. It’s a win-win. Here are five benefits of mentorship:

1. Boosted professional development Mentorship is a great way for mentees to sharpen their skills, learn the ropes of their industry, and advance their careers. Getting advice from someone who’s been there can really help improve job performance and open doors for career growth.

2. Improved self-awareness With constructive feedback from mentors, mentees get a clearer picture of their strengths and areas for improvement. This self-awareness is key for addressing blind spots and other hurdles and making smart decisions about their career paths.

3. Clarified goals and next steps With a mentor’s help, you can set both short-term and long-term professional goals and devise ways to achieve them. A good mentor will listen to your career aspirations, use their experience to see if your ideas are doable, and help you break down realistic goals into small, actionable steps.

4. Emotional support and motivation Mentors offer encouragement and support, helping mentees deal with challenges and setbacks. This kind of emotional backing can really boost a mentee’s motivation and resilience, keeping them positive about their career journey.

5. Networking opportunities Mentorship often leads to valuable new connections. Mentors can introduce mentees to their professional network, opening up opportunities for job prospects and future collaborations.

