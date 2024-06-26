Warren Buffett Says 3 Common Everyday Traits Separate the Best (and Most Successful) From the Rest

Years ago, Warren Buffett spoke to a group of MBA students and asked them to think of a classmate they felt had the makings of success long term, such that they would want to get 10 percent of that person’s earnings for the rest of their lives.

“You would probably pick the one you responded the best to, the one who has the leadership qualities, the one who is able to get other people to carry out their interests,” said Buffett, alluding to that person’s character. “That would be the person who is generous, honest, and who gave credit to other people for their own ideas.” Buffett’s success lesson

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Buffett’s lesson, which was captured in the book Warren Buffett on Business: Principles From the Sage of Omaha, offers a straightforward insight into what makes an effective and successful leader. They’re not just skilled or knowledgeable but embody qualities like generosity, honesty, and the ability to empower others. Let’s break down what these qualities mean in a practical sense and how you can incorporate them into your leadership style. 1. Generosity

When a leader is known as a giver, the team is not just willing but excited to support them, knowing their intentions are real. Plus, a generous leader’s commitment to the greater good gives them a strong sense of purpose, which motivates them and makes their work more fulfilling. This naturally leads to better performance and results.

Acknowledging one of Buffett’s best strengths, his good friend Bill Gates gave Buffett full credit for his generosity: “No matter how much money you have, you can’t buy more time,” wrote Gates in 2013. “There are only 24 hours in everyone’s day. Warren has a keen sense of this. He doesn’t let his calendar get filled up with useless meetings.” Setting the right priorities creates margin for Buffett to spend more time with his close advisers and the people who matter most to him. “He’s very generous with his time for the people he trusts,” wrote Gates.

Here are two practical tips to carry out your generosity: Invest in people’s development: Provide resources and opportunities for your team to learn and grow. This could be through training programs, conferences, or mentorship. Be available: Make time for your team. Whether it’s through regular one-on-one meetings or an open-door policy, show that you are willing to listen and support them. 2. Honesty

This should be a no-brainer, right? But it means much more than telling the truth. Honesty involves being transparent, ethical, and straightforward with your emotions and in your dealings. It’s about creating an environment where trust is valued and trusting behaviors are practiced.

When leaders operate from trust, they get their people from the neck up. Employees see them as dependable and accountable for their actions. People feel safe in their presence, and they gain influence. It all starts with practicing honesty. Here are three practical tips to carry out your honesty:

Communicate clearly: Be open about company goals, challenges, and decisions. Regular updates and transparent communication can prevent misunderstandings and build trust. Admit mistakes: No one is perfect. When you make a mistake, own up to it. Apologize if necessary and explain how you plan to rectify the situation. Encourage feedback: Foster an environment where employees feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and concerns. Act on their feedback to show that you value their input. 3. Selflessness (give others credit)

Buffett advises us to invest in the type of leader who will praise and recognize all human contributors who make a difference, from the mailroom to the boardroom. This is clearly a leader who puts others above self. In my coaching work with selfless leaders, those who deflect the spotlight away from themselves and allow their workers to be in it gain respect at an alarming rate. There is something very liberating for employees when they receive credit for their work.

When we shine the spotlight on someone else and let that person be seen, heard, and considered special–it becomes enjoyable to do so. It gives us a peaceful and quiet confidence that the spotlight will soon be ours.

Here are three practical tips to carry this out: Share the spotlight: When a project is successful, highlight the contributions of your team members. Publicly recognize their hard work in meetings, emails, or company newsletters. Delegate effectively: Trust your team with important tasks and decisions. Provide guidance when needed, but avoid micromanaging. Encourage initiative: Create a safe space for employees to take risks and try new ideas. Recognize and reward innovative thinking, even if it doesn’t always lead to immediate success.

By embodying these qualities, leaders can create a positive, productive, and loyal team environment. As you integrate these principles, you’ll likely find that not only does your team thrive, but you also grow into a more effective and respected leader.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.