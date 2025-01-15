Warren Buffett Wants You to Know What He Thinks Makes an Exceptional Leader

It’s tempting to think the best leaders are those with the highest IQs, the most brilliant ideas, or the biggest accomplishments. According to Warren Buffett , true leadership isn’t about all that—it’s about setting the tone, staying consistent, and leading with purpose. Buffett, a master of decision-making and long-term vision, captures this perfectly:

We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.

For leaders, this isn’t just advice—it’s a call to action. Discipline is the cornerstone of effective leadership, shaping how we make decisions, manage teams, and build cultures. Here are three key things to remember as you harness the practice of discipline to inspire, innovate, and succeed.

1. Choose Consistency Over Genius

Big wins don’t usually come from brilliant ideas from the geniuses in the company—they come from leaders doing the important stuff over and over with a level of faith that keeps them going despite the setbacks. Take entrepreneurs, for example. The best ones stick to working on their product or connecting with customers every day, even when a million things are trying to pull them away. That steady, consistent effort isn’t just about getting things done—it also makes the team surrounding them feel like they can rely on one another because they know their leader is not going to toss in the towel when things go south. When leaders have laid out a well-thought-out plan, trust the process, and build resilience, the only thing left may be the hardest: staying consistent, staying disciplined. Everything else will fall into place.

2. Know Your Top Priorities

Disciplined leaders know that great decision-making isn’t about doing everything—it’s about doing the right things. Warren Buffett famously says no to almost every opportunity that comes his way so he can focus on the ones that truly matter. That’s not just smart; it’s disciplined. Leaders and entrepreneurs can take a page out of his playbook by learning to prioritize what moves the needle. Instead of saying yes to every shiny new idea, build a system—such as using the Eisenhower Matrix or simply asking, “Will this decision matter in six months?” When you get disciplined about where you put your energy, you’ll notice your impact grows while your stress shrinks.