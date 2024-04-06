New Study Shows What’s Driving Turnover Among Women in Tech Positions

Historically, women have faced significant obstacles in the predominantly male tech sector, from gender discrimination to a lack of representation in leadership positions. And new data shows that those obstacles have only increased amid the economic turmoil and shifting work culture of the past year.

To explore the impact of the evolving tech workplace on women, expert technology adviser Ensono surveyed 1,500 female-identifying, full-time tech employees in the U.S., U.K., and India about their experiences and challenges at work.

While the Speak Up 2024 report shows reasons for optimism, it also reveals a stark reality: Employers have a long way to go in cultivating truly inclusive and equitable workplaces. With budgets under greater scrutiny and retention emerging as a top priority for organizations in 2024, it’s critical to understand what’s driving turnover among women. Here are three key findings from Ensono’s research — and how you can leverage these insights to better support your female workforce:

Women pick up the slack after workforce reductions Nearly three-quarters (73%) of female tech employees agree they absorbed more responsibilities than their male colleagues following workforce reductions in 2023. Considering the widespread workforce reductions last year, this represents a significant surge in workload and potentially career-hindering duties for women.

Several factors may contribute to this unequal distribution of work. Women in tech may feel like they need to work harder than their male counterparts to prove their worth or gain visibility. Managers may also place extra work on their female employees’ plates based on pre-existing notions about their reliability.

This report’s findings suggest taking a data-driven approach to assessing workloads to avoid overburdening your female employees. It’s also wise to encourage your leaders to initiate regular check-ins with direct reports so employees have opportunities to speak up without fear of reprisal. Women also shoulder the bulk of “office housework” — tasks like organizing events and cleaning up after meetings. In fact, 35% of women have taken on these kinds of tasks in the past year, drawing focus away from their actual work responsibilities.

To address this unequal burden, Meredith Graham, Ensono’s chief people officer, advocates for actionable equity through transparency and fairness. She says, “By adopting a structured approach — like rotating schedules — to distribute tasks such as workspace maintenance, organizations can promote a culture of shared responsibility and inclusivity.”

Graham emphasizes that this strategy not only addresses immediate disparities but also contributes to lasting cultural change. Female tech employees prioritize influence and flexibility over bigger paychecks

With nearly one in five (19%) women in tech planning to leave their companies within the year, it’s crucial to understand what’s driving these exits. While respondents in Ensono’s survey cited better pay (59%) and better benefits (42%) as the top drivers, women today are leaving their roles to have a more impactful voice in decision-making (51%) and more flexibility to work remotely (41%). Apart from pay and benefits, the survey showed that 32% of respondents prioritize opportunities for learning and development in a new role, while 20% mentioned the importance of room for title or position growth. This shift in priorities from financial incentives to a preference for flexibility and influence signals clear calls to action.

Career growth and in-person connections top Gen Z’s workplace wish list Similar to their colleagues across generations, half of Gen Z tech employees who are planning to leave their company within the year cite the desire for a more impactful voice in decision-making as the reason. But the demands of this generation go beyond impact — Gen Zers also crave in-person connections. Despite the general assumption that younger employees prioritize remote work opportunities, 77% of female Gen Zers who work remotely agree that they miss the social interaction of in-person work — the highest percentage of any generation.

According to Graham, it’s important to offer opportunities for in-person relationship-building to your Gen Z workforce, whether you dedicate one day a week to in-person meetings or host networking events for remote employees. She also notes the importance of ensuring younger employees are heard and valued in the organization. This can take the form of mutually beneficial mentorship programs or Gen Z involvement in decision-making processes.

Female tech employees continue to face significant hurdles, but as their priorities evolve, retaining top female tech talent today demands more than competitive pay. It’s time to foster inclusive and equitable workplaces where women’s voices aren’t just heard but valued.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.