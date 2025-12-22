Pink and Yellow Font Theory Is Blowing Up—What It Really Means

Colors are not just colors anymore, at least to TikTok users. Here’s what it means if you run into yellow font online.

Social media users are using colorful text to express their emotions, as a new viral trend takes over TikTok.

Dubbed yellow font theory and pink font theory, colorful captions are being used to signal hidden emotional vulnerability in messaging. “If you use yellow font, it no longer means that you’re just using a yellow font,” one TikTok user explained. “It means you are saying something that is deeply and painfully vulnerable.” In one video with more than 300,000 views, an aesthetic video compilation is overlaid with the caption “a conversation about how you feel is not supposed to end in an argument” in a yellow font. In the captions, users embrace the vulnerable message often responding with crying memes or agreeing with the statement.

Featured Video An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But more recently, users are not shying away from directly referencing the trend by name, signing the caption “yellow font btw” at the end. “Thankful because I have the ability to forget anyone in my life no matter how close they were to me,” one user shared to TikTok, followed by the phrase “yellow font btw.” Yellow font messaging started trending in November 2025, and has expanded to include pink as another signifier.

Pink font messages often signal a degree of delusion, referencing crushes, situationships, and an emotional yet hopeful and nostalgic tone. “Pink font theory is yellow theory’s romantic sister. This is about being in love,” the user explained. For instance, one user shared to TikTok that “it feels so good when someone says ‘that’s so you’ feels good to know i exist and have a vibe,” finishing the text with “pink font btw.”

But even despite referencing the trend explicitly, many users are left confused. In the same pink font, video users expressed profound puzzlement. “PLEASE someone explain what these font colors mean. I’m crashing out over here,” one user commented. “Can we normalize giving context to trends all of a sudden my for you page with yellow font theory,” a user posted on TikTok. “Just say what you want to say and move on”

But it’s not only confusion that is plaguing the trend. As it often goes on the internet, not everyone is embracing the trend in good faith, with many resorting to mocking and parodying both the pink and yellow font trends.