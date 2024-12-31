Founders Can’t Do Everything Themselves—but How Do You Choose What to Let Go Of?

When I got the idea for Hugimals—substantially weighted and huggable plushies designed to relieve stress through deep touch pressure—I believed in the product and vision. But when it came to launching a company, my background gave me pause. I was a journalist and editor, not a consumer product expert. So, despite the years of work I had done on product research and prototype refinement, I decided to license the Hugimals concept to another company rather than launch it myself.

This company would handle manufacturing, online sales, and retail distribution; I would receive a standard commission. But the company was slow to communicate, and its enthusiasm for Hugimals soon waned. I quickly realized why: It was being acquired by a business that didn’t sell physical products, effectively ending our partnership. Untangling myself from that deal, and retrieving and storing thousands of Hugimals units, took months. It also took a significant toll on my finances. I was forced to decide whether to let go of my dream or to start a company. Armed with positive data about Hugimals’ efficacy from a pilot program in children’s hospitals—whose staffers said Hugimals calmed their most agitated patients within minutes—I chose the startup life. I quit my job, worked with a lawyer to set up a business entity and get a provisional patent, and launched hugimalsworld.com with the help of a small agency I’d met along the way. I told everyone I knew on social media I was starting a line of weighted plushies, secured a booth at a well-known retail toy trade show, and did my own launch PR outreach. As a longtime magazine editor who received a slew of bad PR pitches every day, I’d learned how to pitch compellingly and knew how to find the right editors. Hugimals got dozens of press hits in national publications within a few months, which led to sales and more press. I also brought on a sales manager to help establish Hugimals on Amazon and Faire, and in specialty retail stores. Suddenly, we were a real business.

I don’t regret my journey. By licensing to another company, I got Hugimals produced relatively quickly for less than I would have paid as a new manufacturer with no factory contacts. And the experience connected me with industry experts I still work with today. But successfully launching the business by myself proved to me I could have done it earlier and more efficiently than I gave myself credit for. I spoke with three other founders who learned hard lessons about this exact dilemma: Which business functions do you handle yourself, and which do you outsource to others? And what happens if you choose wrong? Learn the basics before hiring help. Carrie Sporer learned the hard way about outsourcing too soon. Sporer is the co-founder of Swair, a four-year-old Edison, New Jersey-based hair care brand best known for its timesaving Showerless Shampoo. After a year in business, she and her co-founder decided to run paid ads on Meta and hired an agency she’d heard was getting great results for another brand. Sporer signed a three-month contract, paying several thousand dollars a month in management fees on top of the ad spend. As a first-time founder new to digital advertising, she quickly realized she didn’t understand the key metrics involved, such as ROAS, or return on ad spend, enough to judge the agency’s performance.

Instead of cutting ties, she renewed the contract and spent thousands more, only to see little return. “It was an entrepreneur tax of epic proportions,” Sporer says. The experience taught her two major lessons. First, “I needed to do every job myself and understand the basic ins and outs, KPIs, and the road to profitability before outsourcing anything,” she says. Sporer has since taken responsibility for building Swair’s website, managing Amazon pay-per-click, and, thanks to YouTube tutorials, setting up email newsletter flows. She now has better relationships with her freelancers and agencies because she can articulate her needs and speak their language. The second lesson? “Fail fast, which has become a new mantra for us,” Sporer says. “It’s hard to let go of sunk costs and cut ties with well-intentioned people, but if something isn’t working, move on quickly.” Don’t assume technical experts know best. As a non-technical founder and the CEO of Vinylly, an eight-year-old Phoenix-based dating app that matches people on the basis of musical tastes, Rachel Van Nortwick initially outsourced its development to an agency she found by searching developers who’d worked on music apps. But she struggled with their slow progress, buggy code, and excuses. “They said certain functionality was ‘impossible,’ though I later learned it wasn’t, and they wouldn’t build it,” Van Nortwick says. “Development that should have been one sprint was three or four.” She knew something was wrong, but didn’t have the technical knowledge to pinpoint the issue, so it dragged on.