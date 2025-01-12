How Kalie Shorr Got Back Up After Being Knocked Down

Before Kalie Shorr “got unfamous,” she was a star on the rise. Recognized on The New York Times’ “Best Albums of 2019” list alongside of Taylor Swift. Signed to a record label. Invited to tour with country star Martina McBride. Hearing the talent bookers from Saturday Night Live were on their way to see her perform. Then suddenly, everything crashed to a halt. What happened? A combination of bad luck, the global covid pandemic shutting down live music, plus some bad decisions—including listening to too many outside voices.

Succeeding in the music business is never easy. Recently, Billboard magazine shared a report that nearly 90 percent of all new artists could, at best, be described as “undiscovered.” Meaning they had not established a brand or following. The fact that Shorr has defied these odds is a story that many entrepreneurs, both established and new, can be inspired by. As a marketing strategist who studies long-term successes in a short-term world, as a songwriter, and as the father of a young daughter who can get too easily deterred when things don’t go as planned, it was a pleasure to speak with Shorr before she went out on her new tour. She shared what sparked her passion for music, how a passion became a professional pursuit, and some of the successes and challenges along the way—including her recommitment to getting back up after being knocked down. You had an early interest in music. When did you know music was a passion?

My dad likes to tell this story about when I was only six years old. I was in the backseat of his car. He was listening to “Last Kiss” by Pearl Jam on the radio. I started crying. He thought I must be hungry or have to use the bathroom. So, he asked, “You OK?” I answered, “It’s so sad.” What’s sad? The song. It tells the story about two lovers, and one of them dies in a car accident. I was struck by it. My dad said, “OK.” He thought it was a little weird for a six-year-old to grasp what the song’s about. But it wasn’t weird to me. I have always had an innate interest in music. That was the same year I started writing my own lyrics. By the time I turned 12, Taylor Swift emerged. I remember where I was the first time I heard her. I was in my friend’s basement. Hearing her music, watching her play guitar, struck something in me. I thought, “I can do this. I don’t have to wait until I’m grown up.” When did you learn music wasn’t just a passion, but was also something you were good at and would pursue?

The first guitar I ever picked up only had two strings. I was basically playing baselines, but I didn’t really know the difference. Eventually, I took a couple of lessons. The teacher told me I should pick a different instrument. I didn’t start out so well, but this motivated me to think, “I’ll show them.” The first song I posted to the internet was called “Missing Someone.” I wrote it when I was only 13 about a little boyfriend who had broken up with me for a girl he met at summer camp. His Myspace status said, “Bruce is missing someone,” and I uploaded a song that said, “He’s missing someone, but that someone isn’t me.” It wasn’t my best. I got better. When I was 16, I was posting YouTube videos that were gaining in popularity. The first one to go viral was a cover of a Rebecca Black song called “Friday.” Perez Hilton, the gossip blogger, discovered me from YouTube and became my first manager. He played a role in helping to break Lady Gaga, and was an early supporter of Katy Perry. Once that happened, things changed. From then on, each decision I made was with consideration to my music—including graduating high school early so that I could work full time and save enough money to move to Nashville.

Was there a turning point where you saw the potential for music to be a sustainable career? When I first arrived in Nashville, things were not easy. I couldn’t afford to heat my apartment, so I had a small space heater and two sleeping bags for warmth. But, eventually, things started to take off with the song, “Fight Like A Girl.” For context, during an interview, a popular radio programmer was dispensing advice on how to optimize listeners. He said something kind of like, “Never play two women back-to-back. Women should be played as little as possible on country radio.” And added something to the effect of, “It’s not that they shouldn’t ever be included, but men are the lettuce of the salad, and women are the tomatoes.” It was a wake-up call to the challenge of being a female artist in country music.

Some friends and I were moved to write “Fight Like A Girl” as a response. It resonated with audiences—including survivors of domestic violence and female soldiers returning from war. It became a Highway Find, which meant it was played in heavy rotation. “Fight Like A Girl” was enough for me to do music full time. It also started me down the path of opening shows for stars like Sara Evans, performing at the Opry, and being named a CMT Next Woman of Country. Then you became more famous…and then “unfamous.” What happened?

In May of 2018, after months of touring, I came home to learn that my boyfriend of six years cheated on me. While healing from the breakup, my sister passed away from an overdose. It was all overwhelming. I was lucky because, as a songwriter, I was able to go to the studio each day and try to process my feelings through my work. It was therapy. What began as a breakup album ended up as a life album—a reflection of all that was going on inside—called “Open Book.” I put the entire album on my credit card. I have a journal entry from back then that says, “I’m $20,000 in debt.” I was scared because the songs were so personal and I didn’t know if this was going to work. But as soon as the album came out, it felt like “Fight Like A Girl” all over again. Listeners connected with the songs, including “Lullaby,” in a personal way. Often, fans would share how they also experienced feelings of loneliness and loss, including losing friends and family to overdoses. The New York Times named “Open Book” as one of the best albums of 2019. That was big. I ended that year opening for artists including Jason Isbell, Keith Urban, and Stevie Nicks in front of 200,000 people at Nashville New Year’s Eve—a show that was televised live on NBC. 2020 was shaping up to be even bigger. I signed a record deal. I had a show set for New York where talent bookers from Saturday Night Live were coming to watch me perform. SNL was on my bucket list. I was on the rise. Then covid happened. And everything crashed back to earth.

I recorded some cover songs during this time. And worked on a new EP too. None of it succeeded like “Open Book.” It felt like the label put pressure on me to fire my publicist. Since they were now making the investment, it didn’t feel like I could say no. As the label started to give more attention to others on their roster, my manager suggested I not release new music until my contract ended with the label—so I could get a new start. It felt like a bad idea to not publish new music for two years, but I took the advice. I was a singer-songwriter, and it felt like I was starting to give up my voice. It was something that I had to reclaim. What did you learn about yourself? What advice would you give to others looking to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality? For starters, the universe keeps reminding me to always stay true to my voice. It is what I learned when I wrote “Fight Like A Girl,” released “Open Book,” and shared how I got “Unfamous” on social media. Fans appreciate my perspective. They relate to the stories I tell. Especially when life gets messy, I write about who I really am. I’m looking inward again, though with the perspective of someone who is a little older—having endured more, learned more, healed from more breakups, and participated in lots more therapy. I am more positive about, and more empowered by the idea that, telling my story truthfully is the best way to connect with an audience.