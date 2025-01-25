Andy Powers on Crafting a New Era for Electric Guitars

What do you do after changing the way acoustic guitars have been made? You channel your passion for electric guitars into a whole new creative venture.

Andy Powers is the president, CEO and chief guitar designer at Taylor Guitars, responsible for leading the top brand of acoustic guitars into the future. In 2018, he gained widespread attention for transforming the internal architecture of acoustic guitars, bringing innovation to a space that has historically resisted change. Given the choice to iterate on the designs at Taylor Guitars or to add to the brand’s legacy, he opted for ongoing innovation. But there was a dissonance between how far Powers wanted to push the limits versus how much existing fans of the brand were willing to stretch. It’s inspiring to learn from Powers what sparked his interest in experimenting with electric guitars, how he created change to the category by first creating change at Taylor, and the approach he took to bringing his new brand—Powers Electric Guitars—to market. And his take on why loving the work behind the art, not just the art, is the secret to sustainable success.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

What inspired you to create a new brand of electric guitars? Why didn’t you just create a new line of electric Taylor Guitars? Taylor Guitars has a well-established focus. We have a specific lane we live in within the guitar playing community. Primarily, we’re known for making steel string, acoustic flat top guitars. Many years ago, there was an attempt at stepping into the world of electric guitars, but it never really evolved. Part of my background includes playing electric guitars, repairing electric guitars, and building them too. So, I began thinking about ways Taylor might meaningfully go back into that world. I started by reimagining what a Taylor electric might be. But every time that I tried to put those ideas together, it felt like I hit a wall. The issue wasn’t that the guitars were not good or the ideas weren’t fresh and interesting. It was because we were forcing some of these ideas into the wrong context. Strong brands like Taylor Guitars have a clear design language: colors, textures, curves, shapes, and the overall aesthetic of the brand. Once that is successful in a marketplace, it can be difficult to step outside of that and find acceptance. That proved to be a problem for evolving a Taylor branded electric guitar.

Players who tried the earliest prototypes would tend to say: “It is great. Sounds good. Feels good. Plays good.” Then they would look at the identifying marks on the guitar, like the quintessential Taylor headstock or brand logo, and sort of wince. The experiments did not align with their sense of what was the established identify of the brand even though the thing itself was inherently good. It was too far of a jump. I talked to Kurt Listug, co-founder of Taylor Guitars, about this dilemma. Kurt encouraged me to “build the guitar you would have loved when you were 13, when you were a wide-eyed kid excited about guitars.” Don’t worry about constraints. “Make what inspires you, and we’ll worry about how to talk about it or what to call it later.” That’s when the kernel of Powers Electric Guitars began. Photo: Taylor Guitars How did you start concepting when you were working with a blank piece of paper? What new design philosophy emerged to guide the development of Powers Electric Guitars? I jokingly refer to this as my covid project. This started at a time when many people, confined to their homes during the pandemic, were experimenting with learning something: baking, knitting, and more. So, I experimented with building the guitar I always wanted.

Since there were no brand constraints, I was free to adopt a different design sensibility than I’d normally apply when designing a Taylor guitar. Which was a little terrifying. If there are no boundaries, what was I going to make? How could all my different ideas come together to make sense? The answer was rooted in embracing the culture of Southern California. The history of the electric guitar is deeply rooted in Southern California. Leo Fender, Paul Bigsby, and Les Paul all worked here. They lived within a few miles of each other. Post-World War II, in the exuberance of SoCal culture, these were the creative pioneers in the world of electric guitars. So, I wondered, if I were alive back then, living where I live now, what would I have made had I been sitting at the same tables, working in those same studios, participating in those same conversations, alongside of those pioneers? What would I have contributed to the larger pool of what became electric guitars? I think of Southern California as the Wild West. There is the freedom of thought that allows creators to go, “I’m going to try something and no one’s going to tell me no. Let’s just try it and see what happens.” That’s the spirit behind Powers Electric Guitars.

There are lots of other electric guitar brands, including some very iconic ones, on the market. What was the key to standing out and not getting lost in the existing crowd? Once I made the guitar I wanted, I let a musician friend play it. They asked for one too. It continued with others I knew asking for the same guitar. At that point, I knew we would do something more with these electrics, but future success was not going to come from applying the usual or institutionalized approach to entering the guitar market. This was a player’s guitar. We would enter through the backdoor, where the musicians—where the players—were hanging out. In the first half of 2022, we invited 10 retailers from vibrant musical communities across the U.S. to visit the Taylor Guitars campus. We did not send examples of products to selected retailers. We did not send pre-production samples to journalists. We didn’t want to constrain this organic, growing, blooming thing to a half page product review written by an intern who looked at it and went, “I don’t get it.” If you were going to be part of this, you had to come invest a day with us to learn our story. Guess what happened? People responded to the approach. We attracted players who were in tune with, or actively looking for, fresh creativity and inspiration. Andy Summers, from The Police, was one of those players. Photo: Taylor Guitars What has been the hardest part of creating and launching a new electric guitar brand? It’s hard to make anything new. In part because of the reality of making something that has not existed. In making this guitar, there were plenty of challenges each day. What materials would we use? How do we cut this? How do we assemble this? Can we physically make this repeatedly, reliably, efficiently? But more than that, I think the single hardest challenge we had to overcome was the fear or resistance that often comes with trying something new.

When you present a new guitar to a sales team familiar with the successful brands in the market—many are too steeped in tradition to see the possibility. They will be inclined to say, “[Your new guitar] is great. But could it also have…” They will rattle off several attributes that are overly derivative of existing iconic guitars. Imitation is obvious to ask for, since it has worked for others. But I think it is a fallacy to assume repeating what worked for another brand will work for your brand simply because it has similar attributes. As an example, take a Gibson Les Paul guitar. That model has a very well-established legacy in the world of electric guitars. From a guitar maker’s perspective, there are a handful of key ingredients in the recipe of that guitar that make it iconic: two humbucker pickups, a distinct style of bridge, a maple top glued to a mahogany body, a set neck, and a single cutaway. These are the physical characteristics of what makes up that guitar. A logical person might think if you built another guitar with all those same characteristics, it would also be successful. But I can tell you, that assumption is not true. There are thousands of guitars in the electric guitar world that have these same attributes. They are not as successful. Why? They don’t have the original creativity of that first fresh thought. So, they never gain the same level of traction. Knowing that it takes hard work to not only launch but also sustain a new brand, what advice do you have for others working to build their entrepreneurial dream? People often use the phrase, “It’s a work of art.” But for builders and creators, it’s the work behind the art that is important. It’s the chop wood, carry water, day-in-and-day-out tasks—all in service of making the thing you’re bringing to life—that really matters. If you learn to love the work behind the art, then you’ll always be happy.