How Inc. 5000 Founders Find Great Hires

It’s harder than ever to find the skills and culture fit your company needs. Inc. 5000 hiring experts offer non-obvious secrets to give you a leg up.

No one knows better than the fast-growth founders of the Inc. 5000 Community how hard it is to find talent in this market. They’re growing head count in a landscape where nine in 10 hiring managers are challenged to find the skills they need, according to research by HR consulting firm Robert Half. Hiring in 2025 is as competitive as it’s ever been.

Recently, Inc. 5000 honorees with hiring expertise assembled to share their best insider tips on avoiding costly missteps, leveraging AI, and building a recruitment process that works for today’s market. Prioritize Culture Fit at Every Step Don’t designate a separate culture interview. Instead, evaluate candidates for cultural alignment at every stage of the hiring process. “We filter for culture at every step of the interview process, rather than relying on a designated culture interview,” said Rob Kischuk, Techstars mentor and founder of software development consultancy Bellwood.

The most direct way to do this is to ask specific questions pinned to cultural tenets, such as “Which of our core values resonates with you the most, and can you share a story about living that value?” “The people you hire when you’re going through high growth become your company,” said Greg Greeley, an investor and former chairman and CEO of Thrasio. “Having the patience to ensure alignment on culture and values is key.” Avoid Hiring Based on Assumptions Inc. 5000 founders caution against hiring a candidate on the basis of their past company (pedigree), likability, or education. Hiring on these qualities doesn’t ensure that the candidate can actually perform, and can sow discord and distrust among the rest of the team.

“If you make judgments like, ‘I’d like to go out and have a beer with them, they must be a good hire,’ that’s a terrible assumption,” said Sally Bryant, CEO of executive search firm Bryant Group. Instead, emphasize the candidate’s contributions, achievements, and impact. One way to do this, founders agreed, is with interview questions that reveal the candidate’s problem-solving abilities. For example, you can ask them how they envision taking on future challenges. Bryant also recommends developing a rubric focusing on characteristics and experiences that align with your current business needs. This rubric can serve as a north star during hiring, she said, by clarifying what traits are needed and preventing bias in the hiring process: “Using this rubric to create interview questions and evaluation metrics helps you see people for what you actually need, not for whom you like.”

Streamline the Recruitment Process In a competitive hiring landscape, speed matters. Inc. 5000 Community founders use automation and integrated tools (e.g., applicant tracking systems and scheduling software) to move candidates through the process quickly. Aim to process candidates within two to three weeks to keep them engaged and excited about joining your company. “More interviews lengthen the timeline,” according to Kischuk, who said his company typically processes a thousand applicants within three to five days. “There’s really no value in waiting. People react a lot better when you respond quickly.”

Embedding culture-oriented questions throughout the interview also helps speed things along. “We’re asking in the interview about core values,” said Bryant. “If somebody has no idea what our clients’ core values are, that gives you a lot of your answer right there.” Leverage AI to Reduce Noise AI can be used to automate repetitive parts of the recruitment process, such as screening candidates or summarizing résumés. Also, consider tools like Otter.ai or other AI-integrated applicant tracking systems to enhance efficiency while maintaining a human touch. The goal isn’t to remove human touch points from the process, but to use AI to automate non-value-adding tasks, allowing more meaningful human interactions with candidates.

“AI should help you get to human interaction faster by reducing noise,” said Renée La Londe, founder of trailblazing AI recruiting platform Fastr.ai. “The goal is to eliminate unnecessary steps so recruiters can focus on the people part of hiring.” Be Transparent About Compensation In a process that rewards speed, sharing salary ranges early in the hiring process is vital. “Transparency in salary very early helps us avoid wasting time with candidates who have misaligned needs or expectations,” Kischuk said.

It also helps you avoid surprises and build trust with prospective employees, who may feel more inclined toward transparency if you are. Tap Fractional Resources for Specialized Roles If you’re unsure about committing to a full-time role for HR, legal, or recruitment needs, hiring a part-time or outsourced professional could be a better way to secure the necessary support. This type of flexible support is especially helpful because as your needs grow or diminish, you can adjust your commitment to the role in accord with the evolving demands of the business. “If you’re struggling to decide if a full-time role is needed, fractional services are a good first step to understand and grow into that role effectively,” Kischuk said.

Ensure an Equal Playing Field To avoid making the wrong hire for subjective reasons, you want to make sure that all candidates — whether internal, recommended, or external — undergo the same standardized vetting process. A level playing field will help to maintain credibility and fairness, particularly for internal candidates applying for senior roles. “Run the same process for every candidate, regardless of how they entered it. Referrals get priority consideration, but the evaluation remains consistent,” Kischuk said.