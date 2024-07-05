Leadership Lessons From the Trenches: How Fast-Growth Founders Avoid Burnout

Inc. 5000 honorees share hard-earned wisdom on navigating the downs and outs of business ownership — and life itself.

Recently, members of our Inc. 5000 Community got together for conversations on sustainable growth. The entrepreneurs quickly defined “sustainability” in very personal metrics for their roles, which demand hours that can feel impossibly long and force them up a learning curve that can feel way too steep.

Noelle Cordeaux, founder and CEO of Lumia Coaching, trains life coaches who help people from all walks of life stay at the top of their game. But after a run of explosive growth during the pandemic, Cordeaux hit her own wall, right at the company’s 10-year mark. “It was killing my soul,” she told the group.

In other words, entrepreneurship is exhausting, often unsustainably so. Our honorees shared similar markers for burnout. Tension behind the eyes. Chronic lack of sleep — or nights sleeping at the desk. Bitterness. Joylessness. Autoimmune flare-ups. And more. If you’re a founder, you know the lyrics. And possibly so do your high-output teams. But entrepreneurs are problem solvers, and the conversation quickly pivoted to the skills and strategies these high-growth founders fall back on when times are a little too tough for a little too long.

Cordeaux, for example, hired a COO who promptly helped clear her schedule by removing her from the daily operations and minutiae of Slack and all but critical meetings.

Thrasio CEO and serial entrepreneur Greg W. Greeley celebrated the decision. “Small-business owners often think they can’t afford an EA or chief of staff, and that’s just the wrong math,” he said. “You don’t count the hours the person will or won’t be engaged; you count the more constrained time they free up for you and your team.” Greeley also cheered the fact that entrepreneurs are more oriented towards well-being for themselves and for their employees. “Even 20 years ago, most CEOs didn’t talk this way,” he said. “It’s nice that we’re doing it now.”

Here’s a fly-on-the-wall summary of the wisdom from these honest conversations: Make Work More Sustainable for Yourself

Like Cordeaux and Greeley, Natasha Miller, founder and CEO of San Francisco events company Entire Productions, stressed hiring well to maintain her own stamina.

“As I’ve grown older and wiser, I know I don’t need to burn out if I have the right team in place,” said Miller, who sets an example for her team by not making any calls past 5:30 p.m. (When a team member recently sent an email indicating that she didn’t have the bandwidth for one task, Miller said she knew she was “doing something right.”) Blake Taylor, CEO and founder of Synergy Business Brokers, conquers the big things by not forgetting about the small ones. “I make sure to get outside, exercise, walk my dog. I focus on the simple things in life to get away from my desk,” he said.

Ryan Flanagan is the founder of Hatching Time, a poultry equipment retailer that helps people get set up with backyard birds. On stressful days, he also makes time to meditate or to walk for 30 minutes to an hour.

“This time allows me to think deeply and jot down ideas on my phone,” said Flanagan, who listens to business-related audiobooks or white noise while he walks. “It’s an effective way to step away from my desk, get some exercise, and continue working in a refreshing environment.” Wayne Pfister, CEO of Pfister Energy, leads a team that engineers and builds large-scale solar projects for corporate America and utility companies. Pfister says his best stress hack is hindsight. “I’ve been in business for 20 years,” he said. “My biggest coping mechanism is reminding myself that I’ve been down this road before, and nothing is going to end the world.”

Taking a birds-eye view is easier said than done, though, especially for founders who haven’t been in business that long. But it can be done, according to Jack Smith, CEO of Fortuna, a government solutions and staffing company.

Once saddled with commitments, obligations, and isolation, Smith has been working on shifting his perspective. “When you can say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna do the best I can today to solve the problems in front of me and let it go every night,’ that has been very liberating,” he said. “When you can really let go of expectations and be happy to do the best you can in a situation, there’s a beauty and freedom I wish everyone could have. I’m not making decisions under duress anymore.” Make Work More Sustainable for Your Teams

As several of our founders noted, isolation can make challenging times worse for workers. CEO Paul Gunn Jr., whose company, Kuog, coordinates logistics to help bring soldiers and workers home from conflict zones, said he tries to be candid about his own past mistakes and challenges to help his team avoid burnout when they appear to be stuck.

“Walking people through a solution can sometimes parallel the complexities of our work,” said Gunn, who looks to “the intangible wealth of empathy” when leading his team.

Cordeaux added that the ability to engage teammates during times of trouble is a delicate art. “A lot of people still don’t know how to address sensitive issues,” Cordeaux said. “In our coaching and internally, we try to slow people down to put them into a more approachable framework.” One technique Lumia’s coaches champion is referred to as AAA, which stands for “ask, affirm, and acknowledge,” Cordeaux said. “The purpose of AAA is not to come up with solutions but to truly acknowledge, ask, and affirm the way someone is feeling. Often this creates a sense of connected belonging.”

Ron Shimkus, CEO of electronics recovery firm Electrostar, suggested that old, reliable mood lifters — like financial incentives and catering — can be helpful. Recently, members of Shimkus’s team had no option but to stay in a hostel with shared rooms and bathrooms for a last-minute work trip. Folks weren’t happy. So he offered everyone a cash bonus and hired a cook to make the team a hot breakfast every morning. They also watched the NBA Finals together at night. “I don’t believe they’re ready to do it again,” Shimkus said, “but I think they had fun and bonded.”

Brandon Larocque, a partner at Access Marketing, said he’s trying to establish and encourage good boundaries for his team. “I’ve built in a limit on assignable hours into our project management system, so managers can’t book people past 75 percent of their capacity,” he said. Larocque added that having a good culture assessment tool, which measures people’s personality attributes and work styles, has been key to assembling a team that can share the load efficiently and effectively. “If a person’s brain operates one way and we’re asking them to behave another way for their job, they’re going to stress,” said Larocque, who uses Culture Index.

Larocque and several other founders in both the Inc. 5000 Community and the Inc. 5000 Masters cohort said they’ve also been leaning on advice from Gino Wickman, author of well-known titles like Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business and The EOS Life: How to Live Your Ideal Entrepreneurial Life.

In particular, CEOs like Robin Pollak of Journey International cited Wickman’s categorization of Visionaries and Integrators as two integral roles founders need to define for themselves and their companies. (In short, Visionaries have big ideas; Integrators implement them — and they need each other.) “If you’re a Visionary without an Integrator, you’ll be burned out all the time,” Larocque said. And so might your team, he added. “If a CEO throws out an idea directly to the staff, it makes it harder for people to step back and not take it as gospel. It helps to have someone doing air traffic control on what to act on, otherwise the team can get overwhelmed too.”

