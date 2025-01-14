Maximize Your Marketing ROI: Cost-Effective Strategies From Inc. 5000 Founders

As businesses strive to maximize their marketing ROI, finding creative ways to reach target audiences without breaking the bank has become essential.

Members of the Inc. 5000 Community recently revealed the cost-effective marketing strategies they leverage to deliver results without draining budgets. From personalized trophies to targeted LinkedIn campaigns, these strategies offer tried-and-true perspectives from high-growth founders in an age where marketing budgets can easily spiral out of control. “Sending out notes of gratitude is cost-effective and leaves a lasting impact.”

— Gina Anderson, Founder, Luma “We use LinkedIn to drive interest, and I’m surprised at the reach of our posts. In our experience, one post a month has the biggest impact. We tried posting two or three times a month, but the view numbers dropped by 60 percent or more.”

— Rich DiBernardo, CEO, Initech

