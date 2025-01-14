Maximize Your Marketing ROI: Cost-Effective Strategies From Inc. 5000 Founders
Inc. 5000 entrepreneurs share their budget-friendly strategies for reaching target audience and driving results.
BY MARLI GUZZETTA, CONSULTING EDITOR, INC.
Photo: Getty Images
As businesses strive to maximize their marketing ROI, finding creative ways to reach target audiences without breaking the bank has become essential.
Members of the Inc. 5000 Community recently revealed the cost-effective marketing strategies they leverage to deliver results without draining budgets. From personalized trophies to targeted LinkedIn campaigns, these strategies offer tried-and-true perspectives from high-growth founders in an age where marketing budgets can easily spiral out of control.
“Sending out notes of gratitude is cost-effective and leaves a lasting impact.”
— Gina Anderson, Founder, Luma
“We use LinkedIn to drive interest, and I’m surprised at the reach of our posts. In our experience, one post a month has the biggest impact. We tried posting two or three times a month, but the view numbers dropped by 60 percent or more.”
— Rich DiBernardo, CEO, Initech
“We send out hardcover coffee table books with people’s itineraries when they deposit. Many travel advisors book through us exclusively because they want their clients to receive the book — it makes them look great! We white-label the books since we are purely B2B.”
— Jesus Repetto, CEO, Titanium Tours
“Step one: Polish your website’s homepage and service pages to perfection. Fill them with your strongest proof points. Make sure they answer the questions people ask you during sales calls. Step two: Write a few articles that show off the depth of your knowledge. They should be surprisingly detailed, helpful, specific, and visual. Step three: Add these articles to your email nurture sequences for opportunities (cold leads, proposal sent, etc.). Link to them from your email signature. Send them to prospects after sales calls. Share them on LinkedIn. Pitch them to an industry trade publication.”
— Andy Crestodina, Co-Founder, Orbit Media
“Our company’s love language is gifts, and there’s so many opportunities: Thank you notes after pitches. Graduation gifts for exiting interns. ‘You remembered us, so we remember you’ end-of-year presents for referrals … It all adds up to keeping your company top of mind for those that matter to you.
— Flynn Zaiger, CEO, Online Optimism
