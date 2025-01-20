Stop These Behaviors Today to Boost Your Company’s Productivity

In the race to stay nimble and competitive, companies are still fine-tuning their productivity playbooks. Many are experimenting with how to work smarter, not harder , as they juggle software-heavy workflows, the rapid rise of AI , evolving digital marketing strategies, and a growing army of third-party service providers.

So, when Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman asked Inc. 5000 Community members about one thing their teams stopped doing in 2024 for a hugely positive effect, their responses highlighted a shared theme: letting go of outdated practices and embracing more efficient ways to get things done. For successful companies, it’s not just about working differently — it’s about working better, as Inc. 5000 founders shared below.

“We stopped doing meetings, except for weekly EOS, stopped hiring human labor, and invested in automation. EOS has boosted productivity. We also discontinued products and ‘fired’ retailers where we were unable to find alignment on pricing, terms, and conditions.”

—Michael Walters, Founder, Studio503

“We stopped using Slack as a real-time response platform. Things were getting lost, and it was creating urgency around asks that were not necessarily priorities. As a dispersed, virtual team, we agreed to check Slack 3x/day and use email for general asks and text for urgent asks to remove the expectation that ‘working’ looks like having a little green indicator light on. Everyone has much more breathing room and more headspace now!”

—Noelle Cordeaux, CEO, Lumia Coaching