Stop These Behaviors Today to Boost Your Company’s Productivity
Inc. 5000 entrepreneurs share the strategies they’ve implemented to streamline their operations and achieve greater success.
BY MARLI GUZZETTA, CONSULTING EDITOR, INC.
Illustration: Getty Images
In the race to stay nimble and competitive, companies are still fine-tuning their productivity playbooks. Many are experimenting with how to work smarter, not harder, as they juggle software-heavy workflows, the rapid rise of AI, evolving digital marketing strategies, and a growing army of third-party service providers.
So, when Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman asked Inc. 5000 Community members about one thing their teams stopped doing in 2024 for a hugely positive effect, their responses highlighted a shared theme: letting go of outdated practices and embracing more efficient ways to get things done. For successful companies, it’s not just about working differently — it’s about working better, as Inc. 5000 founders shared below.
“We stopped doing meetings, except for weekly EOS, stopped hiring human labor, and invested in automation. EOS has boosted productivity. We also discontinued products and ‘fired’ retailers where we were unable to find alignment on pricing, terms, and conditions.”
—Michael Walters, Founder, Studio503
“We stopped using Slack as a real-time response platform. Things were getting lost, and it was creating urgency around asks that were not necessarily priorities. As a dispersed, virtual team, we agreed to check Slack 3x/day and use email for general asks and text for urgent asks to remove the expectation that ‘working’ looks like having a little green indicator light on. Everyone has much more breathing room and more headspace now!”
—Noelle Cordeaux, CEO, Lumia Coaching
“We are delegating to companies that work at a fraction of the price to do the work our executives were doing. I have an EA from Work Better Now (another Inc. lister!), a fractional bookkeeper, and I’ve systematized financial reporting to avoid creating reports no one looks at. We also stopped posting on Facebook because no one cared. If you haven’t worked through something like the Delegate/Elevate tool that EOS uses, you have to. Find the things you are great at and love to do, and stop doing the rest.”
— Alex Hayes, Integrator, CATALYST Integrators
“We stopped putting our own marketing last! After over a year of struggling to find the time internally and kicking the can down the road, we finally partnered with a brand specialist who gave us deadlines and deliverables. She guided us with fresh eyes to refine our positioning. Game changer.”
—Lisa Larson-Kelley, CEO, Quantious
“We stopped outsourcing HR. We are saving money, and our employee satisfaction and retention have increased dramatically since we took it back in-house. The outside HR services were convenient for us as leaders, but they didn’t understand our flexible culture and created more problems than they solved.”
—Cassi Janakos, COO, Healthy Horizons
Refreshed leadership advice from CEO Stephanie Mehta