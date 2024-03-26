Boat Racing and Business Have More in Common Than You Think

From assembling the right crew and understanding what you’re up against to prepping the boat and planning for emergencies — there are surprising parallels to inspire business leaders.

Early in my career, when I founded Sourcefire, a network security company later acquired by Cisco, I discovered the magic of metaphors. An effective metaphor helps explain complex ideas and makes them memorable, which was invaluable as I looked for ways to explain cybersecurity concepts that were relatively esoteric at the time.

Offshore boat racing is now one of my passions, which I pursue to the extent I have time as CEO at another startup called Netography. I’ve found there are several similarities between a successful racing strategy and a successful business strategy. Here are four parallels. 1. Assemble the right crew.

Divide and conquer is the name of the game when you’re sailing a large boat. But even a crew of two or three needs to have a clear understanding of their responsibilities, the expertise to make the right decisions within their positions, and the ability to execute consistently.

One thing I realized when I started Sourcefire is that a business requires a lot of pieces to make it work. I became acutely aware that I was great at a few things, pretty good at a lot of things, and not very good at everything else. Fill the experience gaps by assembling a strong management team to help build the vision and execute within their areas of expertise. 2. Understand the conditions and adapt.

Marine weather forecasts are notoriously complex and include wind and wave information. A sudden change can mean the difference between a first- and last-place finish, or, worse, can put you and your crew in danger. Regularly checking the various forecasts, knowing how to interpret the information, and using it to make a go/no-go decision — whether to start a race or to continue it when conditions or the state of the boat and crew have changed — is critical to knowing how to succeed. Similarly, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions are dynamic. Fluctuations can influence decisions by investors, customers, and partners, and may require a shift in your solution and go-to-market strategies. Understand how these conditions may impact the environment in which you are operating and be ready to pivot quickly as conditions change.

3. Keep track of the competition. We don’t race in a vacuum; the competition on the racecourse is fierce with people who are just as motivated and prepared as you and who have a game plan for success. In the class in which I sail, there are professional sailors whose only job is to sail and win races to maintain and expand their sponsorships.

In the business world, the competition is similarly astute — from next-gen innovators to successful serial entrepreneurs to seasoned executives with a track record of business growth. Savvy leaders devote resources to following how their competitors are navigating the environment. They make honest assessments of their organization’s capabilities and how they gain or maintain a competitive advantage. 4. Prepare the boat and plan for emergencies.

In my most recent race, the crew was trained and ready, the hull was watertight, the sails were fresh, and the navigation and communication systems were fully tested and working properly. We were in the middle of the pack and edging up when inexplicably the boat stopped. A crew member had to quickly jump into the water in the middle of the night, assess the situation, and cut the keel free from some discarded fishing gear we’d gotten tangled in. We didn’t finish the race where we wanted, but the outcome wasn’t as disastrous as it could have been because we had prepared the boat, which included making sure we had the tools and capabilities onboard to handle emergencies.

It’s not enough to have a great team and tools in place to execute your vision and business strategy. Business leaders also need to think about worst-case scenarios and plan for them. Who will do what, what tools are needed, and how will they carry on despite the situation? Whether it’s sailing or running a business, having a solid strategy as well as planning for emergencies pays dividends. Lessons for business success are all around us. Wherever you get your inspiration, the important takeaways are to deeply understand your strengths and weaknesses, recognize that disruptions and opportunities can come from a variety of sources, remain open to learning and adapting to change, and focus on resilience.

