Today’s Most Overlooked Mergers and Acquisitions Cybersecurity and Compliance Risks

While this is a good indicator of things to come for the global economy, I strongly believe that business leaders should focus on the journey, not the destination. I know from personal experience, that if you build a great company, good things will happen–one of which could be a merger or an acquisition.

When the right companies pair up, they can accelerate their ability to achieve economies of scale, enter new sectors and regions, innovate, and, ultimately, create value. However, they can also expose themselves to cybersecurity risk and compliance challenges for a variety of reasons, including: Dispersed and hybrid networks

If your company is like most, you probably have a multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure. With assets spread across some combination of Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud as well as on-premises, it’s hard to get your arms around what you’ve got, what’s happening, and what should never occur. When you come together with another company through an M&A deal, that company also has a preexisting network with probably a similar composition. This adds to the complexity for teams trying to comprehensively understand the entirety of their environment to defend the network. Different tools and teams

To build a complete picture of the assets you now have and the applications and data they are using, chances are you’re going to use different tools across the entirety of your network to try to gain a common understanding–tools from your different cloud providers as well as third-party cloud tools, and another set of tools for your on-prem network. Because these tools are all different, they look for different things. This piecemeal approach leads to gaps in knowledge about activity within and between clouds and on-prem infrastructure. The gaps are compounded because typically different teams are responsible for different environments and the teams have varying degrees of expertise. You run into trouble detecting signs of compromise or anomalous behavior and taking action if needed. Different regulations and policies

When companies that operate in different regions, sectors, or parts of the supply chain join forces, the combined entity may need to comply with multiple, additional frameworks and regulations. Each organization also brings its own business policies that will need to be reconciled and enforced. Providing the information the governance and audit team needs to comprehensively understand the policies in place, document where gaps exist, determine the policies they want to maintain, and then monitor for non-compliance moving forward can be problematic. Tackling the risks

It’s always a good idea to approach any new relationship with your eyes wide open, including business relationships. To gain that level of awareness you would do well to have a SaaS-based solution that allows you to observe the entirety of the enterprise network of the company you are merging with–multi-cloud and on-prem, including across dispersed and remote locations–ideally, without having to deploy anything to make it work. A unified view and equally comprehensive capabilities everywhere bring diverse teams together and enable them to defend your network. Security teams can observe activities to detect signs of abuse, misuse, misconfiguration or compromise. Governance and audit teams can make sure proper oversight and requirements are met to enhance overall security posture. With a greater degree of confidence that you won’t be blindsided by cybersecurity risk and compliance challenges, you can focus on the success and value M&A can bring.

