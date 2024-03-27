5 Tips for Acting on the Top Business Issues to Survive and Thrive

Being the busiest business leader does not make you the most productive for your business.

If you define your self-worth as a business professional by how busy you are, it’s time to find another career or lifestyle. We all know people who are extraordinarily busy, but never seem to accomplish anything important. For survival, business leaders need to be all about accomplishing results that matter for themselves, their team, and their customers. That is real productivity.

Why is this so hard? In an eye-opening Franklin Covey study, respondents indicated that 40 percent of their time was being spent on things that were not important to them or their companies. That is a huge negative hit on productivity. For insight, I recommend the details provided in the classic book The 5 Choices: The Path to Extraordinary Productivity, by Kory Kogon, Adam Merrill, and Leena Rinne.

Although these authors have primarily focused on large organizations, I believe their concepts are even more relevant to new venture owners and growth businesses. Every business professional should consciously follow the five key actions and implementation tips, not only to compete and survive, but also to get the personal satisfaction they expect from their efforts: 1. Act on the important, don’t react to the urgent. Filter the vitally important business priorities from those that are urgent for the moment, but ultimately less important. Keep your focus on what matters most to your success as a business. This will increase your return on the moment (ROM) in the midst of fierce distractions.

2. Go for extraordinary, don’t settle for ordinary. To change the world, as envisioned by your passion, you need to achieve extraordinary results on the important things. That means identifying the few most important roles you play in the business right now, giving a framework for balance, motivation, and fulfillment.

3. Schedule the big rocks, don’t sort gravel. You can never achieve major milestones by just sorting through the gravel faster. Decide what is most important and get those activities in the bucket before the week begins. Spend at least thirty minutes each week planning your schedule to execute with excellence on those important things. 4. Rule your technology, don’t let it rule you. Turn technology into a productivity engine, rather than a burden, to battle the avalanche of email, texts, and social-media alerts that threaten your productivity. Put order into the chaos by using technology to place all incoming information into four categories: appointments, tasks, contacts, and documents.

5. Fuel your fire, don’t burn out. There are only two sources of energy: a clear and motivating purpose, and a healthy body. Manage the five primary energy drivers of moving, eating, sleeping, relaxing, and connecting to create a pattern of life that fuels your fire and keeps you from burning out before your business achieves success.

In addition to following these choices personally, a business owner has to instill the same priorities and values into every member of the team. Every business culture is built by the actions of its leaders, primarily through the growth process. Here are some ideas on how you can exercise leadership in creating a high-productivity culture throughout the team: Regularly share your commitment to productivity with everyone.

Practice productivity planning with your key team members.

Create an environment where it is safe for people to make better decisions about where they are spending their time, attention, and energy.

Break the assumption that everything you ask for is needed immediately.

Provide and encourage the best use of technology to manage information overload.

Reward highly productive efforts, just as you might reward good emergency responses.

Encourage an aura of healthy energy and living versus anything for the cause. Whether you are the key business leader or a team member, remember Pareto’s Law, which asserts that 80 percent of all outputs result from 20 percent of the inputs. It’s not the hours you work, but the work you put into those hours.

Think seriously about which 20 percent of your tasks will produce more results than the other 80 percent combined. That’s extraordinary productivity.

