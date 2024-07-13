6 Keys to Capitalizing on Your Intrinsic Business Motivations

In my experience mentoring business owners and aspiring business leaders, I see far too many who seem to be driven by all the wrong reasons. Everyone seems to espouse extrinsic motivations, such as getting rich, having power, and fulfilling their parents’ dreams, when in fact a focus on satisfying internal interests and desires will more likely lead to success, as well as satisfaction.

I’ve had the pleasure of working with a couple of the best-known business leaders of our time and have read about many more in Discover Your True North, by Harvard leadership expert and best-selling author Bill George. He makes a convincing argument that the best leaders and business owners follow their intrinsic rather than extrinsic motivations.

He emphasizes the value of finding a way to align your strengths with your intrinsic motivations, which he calls the sweet spot. Some of the most effective sweet spots and intrinsic motivations for today’s business leaders include the following: 1. Making a difference in the world. When Bill Gates acted on his dream of putting a computer in every home and on every desk, he had no idea of the fortune it would bring to him, since he wanted only to make a difference. Extrinsic motivations often work against business founders by leading them to set unrealistic and overwhelming goals.

2. Find personal meaning in building a business. In his book The Art of The Start 2.0, Guy Kawasaki exhorts entrepreneurs to focus on making meaning, not money. He has said many times that if your vision for your company is to grow it just to flip it to a large company or to take it public and cash out, “you’re doomed.” Do it for meaning.

3. The satisfaction of doing something great. Steve Jobs summarized his intrinsic motivation way back in 2005 at Stanford in a talk titled “How to Live Before You Die.” He said, “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.” 4. Personal growth and accomplishment. To be a successful business leader, one can never stand still. The best leaders enjoy the journey as much as the destination. They have a thirst for knowledge that helps them in their business, as well as in their personal growth. That synergy creates a sweet spot that maximizes their impact.

5. Seeing the real value of one’s beliefs. When asked why he created Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg replied, “It’s not because of the amount of money. For me and my colleagues, the most important thing is that we create an open information flow for people. Having media corporations owned by conglomerates is just not an attractive idea to me.”

6. Helping others achieve their goals. If you want to achieve your goals, help others achieve theirs. Great business founders keep your eyes open for other businesses in a related space that can complement theirs. Elon Musk has opened up Tesla car battery patents for use by anyone, which obviously will benefit his business as well as theirs. Most founders will tell you that once they discovered the real purpose for their efforts, they found a new sense of commitment and leadership which allowed them to really inspire and empower others, as well as direct their own actions. At that point they can make the strategic decisions they need to really make a difference, enjoy satisfaction, and leave a lasting legacy.

Many have found that initial failure is one of the best teachers in this regard. I counsel new business creators to expect failure and wear it as a badge of pride, rather than trying to hide it. In fact, most investors are wary of anyone who claims to have never failed, reading that claim as an indication of too much caution or lack of ability to face their own reality.

The primary message here is not to hide your real motivation from yourself, your team, or your investors. You can’t fool them all for very long, and you won’t be happy trying. If you can’t find any intrinsic motivations for what you are doing now, it’s probably time to take a hard look at your lifestyle and your future. Life is too short to be unhappy and unfulfilled for any part of it.

