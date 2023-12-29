6 Ways to Lead in Business With More Creativity and Collaboration

Most business professionals believe that if they alone work harder and smarter, they will reap their dream rewards. Yet I often see this approach creating silos, selfishness, and a lonely work life. I believe it is time for more working together, co-creativity, and supportive leadership in the workplace, as well as life outside work. The big question I hear is how to change and get there.

Only a few companies have made this cultural and business transition, including Apple under Steve Jobs, and Zappos. I found some real insights on key elements in a new book, Brave Together, by Chris Deaver and Ian Clawson. Both are co-founders of BraveCore, a consultancy that helps build more creative business work cultures that teams love and customers rate highly.

They share six strategies required for the transformation that we all are looking for, with a wealth of background real-life stories as illustrations of success and failure. I have paraphrased here their key points, combined with my own insights: 1. Lead with questions to get the power of asking.

The power of asking starts with “what if.” Questions provoke a culture of collaborative curiosity, where every team member is empowered to imagine and express a better future. Then really listen to the input, with an openness to change your mind and get aligned with new alternatives. Be sure that you’re ready to delegate responsibility. If you aren’t quite ready to take that step, your questions will probably take the form of leading questions that have an assumed right answer. Your employees may then see your questioning as a waste of their time.

2. Turn the pain of previous failures into power. Start progress by letting current roadblocks and customer changes become the building blocks of success. Make turning pain into power a mindset that looks at all circumstances in creative new ways. Always stay coachable and eager to learn. Become a catalyst for change in yourself and others.

Also recognize that failure is a hard pill to swallow. The place most people go is blame. You may blame yourself and others for what happened. Alternately you or they are the victim. Neither of these is productive, so you need to forgive and quickly move forward. 3. Make understanding others your mission.

Set aside ego and help other team members feel seen, respected, and understood. Showing compassion allows you and your team to learn from the past, live in the present, and lead each other into a future of possibilities. Look to change things, embrace possibilities, and see the potential in others.

Many business professionals I know who don’t feel understood are hesitant to engage at any level. Thus engagement is undoubtedly one of the most crucial factors for any culture change. In fact, without engagement, you will never get the collaboration you need for success. 4. Define the situation through shared values.

Use shared values in determining the leadership actions you take as a model for your team. Create a magnet for others, building a place where people feel they belong, with experiences they can’t get enough of. Make it a place where you love what you do and enjoy the experiences together. 5. Create context through a focus on purpose.

Purpose is a combination of the choices you make, what you and your team are capable of, and the impact of your business on customers, as well as the environment. Seek to benefit from diverse perspectives and be open to hearing from people with different backgrounds, experiences, and viewpoints. 6. Align your efforts with higher-level principles.

This will give you and your team the courage to achieve their best results. Everyone expects more of leaders today – not just talking about principles, but actually living them. Make integrity, communication, and collaboration your focus, and you will enjoy great relationships and more impact. With these principles, you too can transform yourself and your team culture to be more collaborative and more creative, and enjoy your differences rather than fear the consequences. Culture shaping requires this intentional effort to influence the people around you by design, rather than by default. It’s up to you to be this catalyst for change and get satisfaction for results.

