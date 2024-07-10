7 Top Attributes of the Most Impressive Business Leaders

In my years of working with new business founders, I have often heard the promise that their new idea will create the next Amazon or Apple, but I rarely hear the more important promise that the founder will practice all the good habits of winning business leaders like Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs. You see, I’m convinced that the person makes the company, not the other way around.

This seemingly radical concept of people making all the difference in business has been around for a long time, perhaps most visibly in the classic book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, first published by Stephen R. Covey more than 25 years ago. Yet I still see the new business community mostly focused on creating the best technology and process, rather than practicing the most effective habits.

In that context, I’d like to restate and amplify in business terms the top attributes that I believe every business owner should acquire and commit to, consistent with the seven most effective habits detailed by Covey many years ago: 1. Be proactive and take the initiative. Being proactive in a new business means starting with a vision of how to do things better, rather than following someone else’s success model. For example, we have enough social networks. Enlarge your circle of influence and manage risk as an opportunity, not a negative. Keep commitments, with no excuses.

2. Let personal life goals drive the business. Begin with the end in mind — your definition of success based on your principles. You won’t be effective centering your life around someone else’s view of success, satisfaction, and happiness. Make sure you have a personal mission statement before you try to define one for your new business.

3. Be willing to work on the business as well as in the business. Many business founders, especially technologists, relish building the product and assume the business will build itself. Effective owners always put first things first, expect needs to change, and manage with discipline. That means knowing when to delegate, enlist help, and say no. 4. Strive for win-win relationships and agreements. Successful new businesses are more about stakeholder win-win relationships than win-lose situations with competitors and vendors. In the same way, win-win performance agreements make for effective team members, partners, and investors. Win-win puts the responsibility on the creator to deliver results.

5. Seek first to understand, then be understood. Communication is one of the most important skills in business. With today’s interactive social media, there is no reason to assume that you know what customers want, or that they know what you have. Collect their view and communicate. Don’t be a founder with a solution looking for a problem.

6. Build synergistic business relationships. Valuing differences is the essence of synergy — the physical, mental, and emotional differences that can be used as stepping stones to new business and win-win opportunities. Different points of view, even healthy conflict, are the keys to innovative solutions and necessary change. 7. Practice continuous learning and self-renewal. Renewal is the principle and the process that empowers business founders to move through an upward spiral of growth, change, and continuous improvement. This is often called sharpening the saw. It facilitates learning, committing, and doing business on an increasingly higher plane.

For many business founders, adopting these habits is a paradigm shift as challenging as the one from technologist to business professional, but it can be done and has been done by every successful business owner. In addition, the power of a paradigm shift is that it opens up a new level of thinking and a new level of power. It’s a great new asset, often more important than new funding.

Remember that investors continue to see thousands of e-commerce and computer-related new businesses, but only a few new founders like Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs. If you already have the effective habits I have outlined here, make those part of the story you lead with. If you don’t have them yet, now is the time to start working on them.

