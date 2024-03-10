8 Benefits to Starting a Business While Employed or Between Jobs

There is never a perfect time to start your own business, so don’t wait until it is too late.

If you are one of the many business professionals still trapped between jobs by circumstances outside your control or are about to dump the loser job you have now, you should be actively defining and starting your own business, in parallel with looking for that ideal job. Let me explain why this is a win-win deal, no matter what the outcome.

You have probably secretly always wanted to run your own show, but with an existing job, never took the time to consider starting your own business. Then there was always the risk of failure. Also, for most of us, not having done it before, we have no idea where or how to start.

Here are my top recommendations on how and why initiating a new venture while looking for a job is the right thing to do: 1. Gap-free résumé. Instead of an embarrassing gap in your résumé for your period out of work, you have an entry for your business, showing initiative, leadership, and breadth of experience.

2. Fun learning experience. It’s more fun to tackle the challenges of a new venture in between job search activities than it is to sit around feeling sorry for yourself and waiting for status callbacks on interviews (which seem to have gone out of style).

3. Find a business partner. Unless you are a true loner, you need someone like-minded but complementary in skills to help you with the business plans. It’s always good to have someone to test your ideas, keep your spirits up, and hone your business skills. Now you have a reason for talking to people who may become lifelong friends. 4. Learn how to incorporate a business. First, pick a name for your company and do the paperwork on starting a limited liability corporation (LLC). Almost anyone can handle this without professional help, and the cost is less than $100 in many states. It shows everyone you are serious and limits your liability for any mistakes.

5. Practice developing a business plan. Pick a new business that you can do for minimal cost with the skills you have. With simple software available today, find a domain name and create your own website. Use social networking and blogging to get your message out. You don’t even need an investor.

6. Get business cards made. Nothing says you are serious about a new business like handing out professional business cards at local events and Chamber of Commerce meetings. Design them on your home computer for a few dollars. Offer to help a couple of customers for free, just to get your act together and your presence known. 7. Have business efforts to highlight in job interviews. Work your new venture efforts into every job interview and application. It will definitely show off your energy and vision and will make you a more competitive candidate for any role.

8. Give yourself a choice — a job or your own business. Obviously, at some point you will need to decide whether your own business is better than the job opportunities. That’s good because it’s always nice to have an alternative, rather than feeling that you just have to take the first dead-end job offered.

There are other business-related recommendations I could make here, like joining an existing venture as a “volunteer” for a time just to learn more about what is required. Also, in many places, there are organizations springing up and university workshops to mentor people out of work and contemplating a new business. Get some help from them if you need it. Just remember that problems are really often opportunities in disguise. Don’t miss out on what may be the best opportunity you will have in your lifetime for a new career. Start up now.

