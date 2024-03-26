8 Strategies for Expanding and Continually Reinventing Your Business

Use what you have learned from your first success to expand and lead market change.

Sometimes business owners are so focused on making change happen for customers that they forget that continually changing themselves and their company is equally important. Some get stuck in a rut and get run over by competitors with new technology, like Eastman Kodak, and others get pushed into a crisis, as Apple did before it reinvented itself into a new market.

Everyone and every company needs to continually learn from their experience and adapt to a changing world to thrive. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is an adage that doesn’t work in today’s business world. If you don’t plan to reinvent yourself regularly, your competitors will make you obsolete, and any success to date will likely be short-lived.

In his classic book Invent, Reinvent, Thrive, Lloyd E. Shefsky, entrepreneurship professor at the Kellogg School, highlights this message, and provides some expert insight on how new venture creators can apply the principles to their own careers and company. Here are some key recommendations from both of us, based on my own business mentoring insights: 1. Relaunch using your enhanced core competency. Use that same technical and business expertise that served you well on this venture to find the next opportunity. I’m sure you have seen many new ones and now understand even better the due diligence required to validate the opportunity, and the execution steps required to make it happen.

2. Ignore the voices of dissent again. Negative advice on an unknown is easy and safe to give, so every business owner hears it over and over. As a leader with some success, you had the confidence to prove them wrong once, so don’t lose your nerve and try to play it safe now. Proven problem solvers only get better with practice.

3. Listen and act on the ideas of others around you. Take advantage of the fact that you have surrounded yourself with key people who have good ideas, but may lack the skills or confidence to act on them. Skip the arrogance of “not invented here,” and reinvent your current company, or start a new one, before a crisis occurs. 4. Move to a higher platform. Many business owners get their first taste of success running their own consultancy or practice. A few are able to move to a higher platform, for example, a sole practitioner physician creating and running a much larger medical organization. That’s a type of reinvention that can give you a major advantage over competitors.

5. Create a new skill set as times change. Smart business owners in any industry, like publishing, recognize the appearance of new technologies that threaten their survival, including digital publishing and print-on-demand. The best immerse themselves in these technologies, and invent new businesses, rather than fight in the old one to the death.

6. Seek out customer trends before they become an avalanche. Don’t stop doing the in-depth communication with customers that brought you initial success. Plan an annual set of customer sessions that you don’t delegate to subordinates. If customers don’t convince you to reinvent a part of your business each year, you probably aren’t listening. 7. Find mentors who have the skills you lack. Proactively seek out mentors who will tell you what you need to hear, rather than what you want to hear. Work on the new skills you acquire from your best relationships, and test incrementally what you have learned. With each new skill you acquire, your likelihood of long-term success is improved.

8. Expand your investment alternatives. If your business success so far is based on family and angel investors, perhaps it’s time to start working with institutional investors and external business partners. Their expectations and insights will broaden your view and may incent you to upgrade your strategy or reinvent a portion of your business.

Starting a new business is not a one-time transformation that qualifies you for long-term success. It is a lifestyle, like many others, that requires constant effort, to keep you ahead of the crowd in a rapidly changing business environment. Standing still is falling behind. What is your action plan to continually reinvent yourself and thrive?

